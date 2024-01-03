Atcom Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.32
-0.12
-0.23
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.2
-0.2
-0.2
Tax paid
0
6.5
0
0
Working capital
1.12
1.99
1.55
-1.84
Other operating items
Operating
0.85
7.95
1.22
-2.28
Capital expenditure
12.97
0.22
-13.18
0
Free cash flow
13.82
8.17
-11.95
-2.28
Equity raised
-255.07
-289.75
-311.82
-311.6
Investing
0
0.12
0
0
Financing
3.53
-20.14
237.62
237.62
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-237.7
-301.59
-86.16
-76.26
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.