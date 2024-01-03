iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Atcom Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Atcom Technologies Ltd

Atcom Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.32

-0.12

-0.23

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.2

-0.2

-0.2

Tax paid

0

6.5

0

0

Working capital

1.12

1.99

1.55

-1.84

Other operating items

Operating

0.85

7.95

1.22

-2.28

Capital expenditure

12.97

0.22

-13.18

0

Free cash flow

13.82

8.17

-11.95

-2.28

Equity raised

-255.07

-289.75

-311.82

-311.6

Investing

0

0.12

0

0

Financing

3.53

-20.14

237.62

237.62

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-237.7

-301.59

-86.16

-76.26

Atcom Technologies Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Atcom Technologies Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.