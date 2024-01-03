Atcom Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.34
15.34
15.34
15.34
Preference Capital
15.11
15.11
15.11
15.11
Reserves
-128.11
-127.88
-127.7
-127.59
Net Worth
-97.66
-97.43
-97.25
-97.14
Minority Interest
Debt
100.21
100.17
100.13
100.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.54
2.74
2.88
2.91
Fixed Assets
0.99
1.17
1.48
1.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.13
0.13
0.13
0.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.41
1.43
1.24
1.19
Inventories
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.62
0.69
0.76
0.82
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
3.08
2.99
2.89
2.74
Sundry Creditors
-0.63
-0.6
-0.67
-0.5
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.68
-1.67
-1.76
-1.89
Cash
0.02
0.02
0.05
0.01
Total Assets
2.55
2.75
2.9
2.9
