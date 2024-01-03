iifl-logo
Atcom Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.34

15.34

15.34

15.34

Preference Capital

15.11

15.11

15.11

15.11

Reserves

-128.11

-127.88

-127.7

-127.59

Net Worth

-97.66

-97.43

-97.25

-97.14

Minority Interest

Debt

100.21

100.17

100.13

100.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.54

2.74

2.88

2.91

Fixed Assets

0.99

1.17

1.48

1.57

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.13

0.13

0.13

0.13

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.41

1.43

1.24

1.19

Inventories

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.62

0.69

0.76

0.82

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

3.08

2.99

2.89

2.74

Sundry Creditors

-0.63

-0.6

-0.67

-0.5

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.68

-1.67

-1.76

-1.89

Cash

0.02

0.02

0.05

0.01

Total Assets

2.55

2.75

2.9

2.9

Atcom Technologies Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

