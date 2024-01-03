Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.03
0.03
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-21.83
-96.65
Raw materials
0
0
-0.02
-0.03
As % of sales
0
0
69.22
82.89
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.12
-0.03
-0.02
As % of sales
0
0
114.67
62.81
Other costs
-0.11
-0.14
-0.07
-0.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
250.13
32.5
Operating profit
-0.17
-0.26
-0.1
-0.03
OPM
0
0
-334.02
-78.21
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.2
-0.2
-0.2
Interest expense
-6.9
-9E
-2.36
-2.3
Other income
0.32
0.14
0.18
0
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.32
-0.12
-0.23
Taxes
0
6.5
0
0
Tax rate
0
-1,972.58
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.05
6.17
-0.12
-0.23
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.05
6.17
-0.12
-0.23
yoy growth (%)
-100.84
-5,075.75
-46.72
-99.21
NPM
0
0
-397.26
-582.89
