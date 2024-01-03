iifl-logo
Atcom Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0
(0%)

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.03

0.03

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-21.83

-96.65

Raw materials

0

0

-0.02

-0.03

As % of sales

0

0

69.22

82.89

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.12

-0.03

-0.02

As % of sales

0

0

114.67

62.81

Other costs

-0.11

-0.14

-0.07

-0.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

250.13

32.5

Operating profit

-0.17

-0.26

-0.1

-0.03

OPM

0

0

-334.02

-78.21

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.2

-0.2

-0.2

Interest expense

-6.9

-9E

-2.36

-2.3

Other income

0.32

0.14

0.18

0

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.32

-0.12

-0.23

Taxes

0

6.5

0

0

Tax rate

0

-1,972.58

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.05

6.17

-0.12

-0.23

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.05

6.17

-0.12

-0.23

yoy growth (%)

-100.84

-5,075.75

-46.72

-99.21

NPM

0

0

-397.26

-582.89

