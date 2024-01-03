iifl-logo
Atcom Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

0
(0%)

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

Op profit growth

-34.26

740.74

EBIT growth

-83.87

40.63

Net profit growth

-83.85

40.62

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

-79.19

EBIT margin

0

0

-590.45

Net profit margin

0

0

-590.51

RoCE

-2.62

-174.58

RoNW

0.01

0.07

RoA

-0.65

-40.45

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.03

-0.22

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.17

-0.35

-0.29

Book value per share

-64.1

-68.35

-83.03

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

Creditor days

-1,795.29

-2,710.21

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

724.8

36,856.66

10,255.13

Net debt / equity

-1.02

-0.95

-0.93

Net debt / op. profit

-575.76

-375.88

-3,775.65

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-82.89

Employee costs

0

0

-62.81

Other costs

0

0

-33.48

