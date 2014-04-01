To,

The Members of

Atcom Technologies Limited

The Directors have pleasure in presenting their 35th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company along with the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Financial Results and Appropriations Standalone Consolidated Year ended 31/03/2024 Year ended 31/03/2023 Year ended 31/03/2024 Year ended 31/03/2023 Revenue from Operations 24 0.00 24 0.00 Other Income 1080 2024 1,080 2024 Total Revenue 1105 2024 1,105 2024 Profit Before Tax (PBT) (-2342) (-1750) (2354) (1751) Less: Taxation 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Net Profit after Tax (PAT) (-2342) (-1750) (2354) (1751) Other Comprehensive income (net of tax) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total comprehensive income for the year 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Balance brought forward from Previous Year (16,84,616) (16,82,866) (17,04,886) (17,04,886) Profit/(Loss) for the year (2342) (1750) (2354) (1751) Reversal of excess provision of tax Others - - - - Balance carried to Balance Sheet (including any other reversal) (16,86,958) (16,84,616) (17,07,240) (17,06,644)

Note: The Company discloses financial results on a quarterly basis of which results are subjected to limited review and publishes audited financial results on an annual basis. The Financial Statements as stated above are also available on the website of the Company at www.atcomtech.co.in

2. NATURE OF BUSINESS

The Company is engaged in the activities of Manufacturing and Trading in Weighing scales etc. There was no change in nature of the business of the Company, during the year under review.

3. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company between the end of the financial year and date of this report.

4. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Consolidated

During the year under review, the Company recorded consolidated total revenue of Rs. 1105 thousand as compared to Rs. 2024 thousand for the previous year and Loss before Tax stood at Rs. 2354 thousand for the year under review as compared to Rs. 1751 thousand for the previous year.

Standalone

During the year under review, the Company recorded total revenue of Rs. 1105 thousand as compared to Rs. 2024 thousand for the previous year and loss before Tax stood at Rs. 2342 thousand for the year under review as compared to Rs. 1750 thousand for the previous year.

5. DIVIDEND

Due to the loss incurred, Directors have not recommended any dividend for the year under review.

6. TRANSFER TO GENERAL RESERVES

During the year under the review, the Company has not transferred any amount to general reserves.

7. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under Regulation 34 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“Listing Regulations”), is presented in a separate section, forming part of the Annual Report.

8. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

As required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a consolidated financial statement of the Company and its subsidiary is attached. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the relevant accounting standards as prescribed under Section 129 (3) of the Act. These financial statements disclose the assets, liabilities, income, expenses and other details of the Company and its subsidiary.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 129, 134 and 136 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules framed thereunder and pursuant to Clause 33 (3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, your Company had prepared consolidated financial statements of the company and its subsidiaries and a separate statement containing the salient features of financial statement of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates in Form AOC-1 forms part of the Directors Report as Annexure -I.

9. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

As stipulated in Section 134(3)(c) read with sub-section (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the best of their knowledge and ability state that:

a) In preparation of Annual Accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for that period;

c) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The Directors have prepared the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024 on going concern basis;

e) The Directors have laid down the internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such Internal Financial Controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

10. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Directors state that applicable Secretarial Standards, i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to Meetings of the Board of Directors and General Meetings, respectively, have been duly followed by the Company.

11. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company recognizes the importance of Good Corporate Governance, which is the tool of building strong and everlasting beneficial relationship with customers, suppliers, bankers and more importantly with the investors. Corporate Governance is strongly driven by our values such as quality, commitment, customer orientation and integrity.

Our Corporate Governance Report for the year 2023-24 forms an integral part of this Annual Report, together with the Certificate from the auditors of the Company regarding compliance with the requirements of Corporate Governance as stipulated in Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

12. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The members of the Board of Directors of the Company are of proven competence and integrity. Besides having financial literacy, experience, leadership qualities and the ability to think strategically, the Directors have a significant degree of commitment to the Company and devote adequate time for the meetings, preparation and attendance.

Appointment

During the year under review, Mr. Girirajsinh Devendrasinh Chudasama was appointed as Independent Director w.e.f. December 29, 2023.

Cessation

Mr. Ankur Kunwarsen Jain resigned from the position of Director of Atcom Technologies Limited, effective September 30, 2023.

Retirement By Rotation

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013, Ms. Tanvi Doshi (DIN: 01277738) will retire by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and, being eligible, has offered herself for reappointment. The Board recommends her reappointment.

As per Regulation 36 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, a brief profile of the Director to be appointed/reappointed is included in the Notice, which forms part of this Annual Report.

Board Independence

‘Independence of Directors means as defined in Regulation 16(b) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013. Based on the confirmation / disclosures received from the Directors and on evaluation of the relationships disclosed, the following Non-Executive Directors are Independent:

a) Mr. Sumair Farukbhai Vidha

b) Mr. Girirajsinh Devendrasinh Chudasama

c) Ms. Shreya Ketanbhai Mehta

Declaration by Independent Directors

The Company has received declarations from all the independent directors of the Company that they meet the criteria of independence as provided under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(b) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Key Managerial Personnel

The following persons have been designated as Key Managerial Personnel of the Company pursuant to Section 2(51) and Section 203 of the Act, read with the Rules framed thereunder.

Mr. Vikram Doshi - Managing Director w.e.f. February 13, 2024 Mr. Sanjay Nimbalkar - Chief Financial Officer w.e.f. March 12, 2019

Policy on Directors Appointment and Remuneration

The current policy is to have an appropriate mix of executive and independent directors to maintain the independence of the Board and separate its functions of governance and management. The Board consists of six members, three of whom are independent directors. The Companys policy on directors appointment and remuneration and other matters provided in Section 178(3) of the Act has been disclosed in the corporate governance report.

Board Evaluation

The Company has devised a Board Evaluation Framework for the performance evaluation of Independent Directors, Board, Non-Independent Directors and Chairman of the Company. Pursuant to this framework.

The Board has carried out the annual evaluation of its own performance as well as the evaluation of the working of its Committees and individual Directors, including Chairman of the Board. This exercise was carried out through a structured questionnaire prepared separately for Board, Committee and individual Directors. The Board acknowledged certain key improvement areas emerging through this exercise and action plans to address these are in progress.

The performance evaluation of the Non-Independent Directors including Chairman was done by the Independent Directors. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has further carried out evaluation of all Directors including Independent Directors. The report of performance evaluation so arrived at was then noted and discussed by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

13. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Information relating to Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Earning and Outgo, as required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read together with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 forms part of this Report as Annexure II.

14. EXTRACTS OF ANNUAL RETURN

As required under Section 134(3)(a) and sub-section (3) of Section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12 of Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Extract of the Annual Return as at March 31, 2024 is put up on the Companys website and can be accessed at https://www.atcomtech.co.in/annual-report-policies.

15. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND OTHER ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The information required pursuant to Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with read with rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 as amended, is not annexed hereto as none of the employees have drawn remuneration exceeding Rs.5,00,000/- p.m. or Rs.60,00,000/- p.a.

16. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES

No related party transactions were entered during the financial year. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the company with Promoters, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have potential conflict with interest of the company at large. Accordingly, the disclosure of related party transaction as require under Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 in form AOC-2 is not applicable.

17. INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF)

There has not been an occasion for transfer of any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

18. AUDITORS Statutory Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, M/s Gada Chheda &Co. LLP (Firm Registration No. W100059), Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company, hold office upto the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The consent of the Auditors along with certificate under Section 139 of the Act have been obtained from the Auditors to the effect that their appointment, if made, shall be in accordance with the prescribed conditions and that they are eligible to hold the office of Auditors of the Company. The Board recommends the reappointment of M/s. Gada Chheda &Co. LLP (Firm Registration No. W100059), Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

Necessary resolution for reappointment of the said Auditors is included in the Notice of AGM for seeking approval of members.

Audit Report

The Statutory Auditors of the Company have submitted Auditors Report, which have certain Qualifications on the Financial Statements for the year ended on March 31, 2024.

Managements Explanation to the Auditors Qualifications:

In respect of the qualification with regards accumulated losses and its net-worth being substantially eroded. The Company is currently under liquidation in the High Court. Further the Company has also filed a scheme of rearrangement & compromise with the NCLT. These conditions state that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the entitys ability to continue as a going concern. Managements explanation: The Company ran into financial troubles in 2003-04. Since loans agreed upon were not disbursed by the consortium lenders within the requisite time, the project failed. The promoters have undertaken resolution discussions with the remaining lenders. The Company has also undertaken the process of revoking its suspension with the exchanges in the last year and has filed its restructuring scheme with NCLT. The management in confident of reviving the company after its restructuring exercise. The Company will continue to remain a going concern.

b) All term loans & working capital facilities availed by the Holding Company from various banks & financial institutions were classified as Non-Performing Assets (NPAs)in earlier financial years. The Holding Company has not made any provision for interest on these loans over the years since no communication was received from the lenders regarding the amount of interest provision as the same were classified as NPAs.

Managements explanation: The bank has not recorded any interest on these assets from 2003 nor has the company received any intimation of the same. Therefore, the same has not been booked.

Secretarial Auditor

The Board appointed Mr. Sanil Dhayalkar & Co., (ACS No: 31036, COP No: 16568), Practicing Company Secretaries, to conduct Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 is annexed herewith marked as Annexure III to this Report. Secretarial Audit Report have certain Qualifications for the year ended on March 31, 2024 is as under:

Managements Explanation to the Secretarial Auditors Qualifications:

a) During the period under review the status of the Company under Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) is “Suspended due to Penal reasons”.

Managements Reply: The Company was suspended in 2006. It is now compliant with SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and has applied for revocation of suspension which is in process.

b) Maintenance of a Structured Digital Database as required under regulation 3(5) of SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015

Managements Reply: The Company has maintained the database internally in Excel format with adequate internal controls and checks such as time stamping and audit trails to ensure non-tampering of the database.

Annual Secretarial Compliance Report

SEBI vide its Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD1/27/2019 dated February 8, 2019 read with Regulation 24(A) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, directed listed entities to conduct Annual Secretarial compliance audit from a Practicing Company Secretary of all applicable SEBI Regulations and circulars/guidelines issued thereunder.

The said Secretarial Compliance report is in addition to the Secretarial Audit Report by Practicing Company Secretaries is required to be submitted to Stock Exchanges within 60 days of the end of the financial year.

The Company has engaged the services of Mr. Sanil Dhayalkar & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries (ACS No: 31036, COP No: 16561) and Secretarial Auditor of the Company for providing this certification.

19. DEPOSITS

During the year, there is no amount on account of principal or interest on public deposits was outstanding as on the date of the Balance Sheet. Hence there are no particulars to report about the deposit falling under Rule 8 (5)(v) and (vi) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

20. LISTING AT STOCK EXCHANGE

The Equity Shares of the Company continue to be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

21. SIGNING OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

This is to inform you that the Company has approved and authenticated its Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024 in the Board meeting duly held on May 29, 2024, which is well within the statutory time limits as prescribed in the Companies Act, 2013 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

22. SIGNIFICANT & MATERIAL ORDERS

The Company has filed a Restructuring and Rehabilitation scheme in NCLT and is putting in best efforts to bring the company back to an active state.

23. OTHER DISCLOSURES Share Capital

The Paid-up Equity Share Capital and Preference share capital as at March 31, 2024 stood at Rs.153400 Thousand and Rs.151127 Thousand respectively. During the year under review, the Company has not issued any further Share Capital.

Meetings of the Board of Directors

Thirteen meetings of Board of Directors were held during the year. Particulars of meetings held and attended by each Director are detailed in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Report.

Audit Committee

The Audit committee comprised as Mr. Sumair Farukbhai Vidha, Independent Director (Chairman), Ms. Shreya Ketanbhai Mehta (Independent Director), and Mr. Vikram Doshi, Executive Director.

During the year all the recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board. In Conformity with the requirements of Regulation 18 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013, as applicable, the strength of the Board as also of the Audit Committee is adequate.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

Provisions of the Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed thereunder are not applicable to the Company. Hence CSR report is not required to be annexed.

Particulars of Loan given, Investments made, Guarantee given and Security Provided

Particulars of loan given, investments made, guarantees given and securities provided covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are provided in the notes to the Financial Statements where applicable.

Internal Financial Controls

Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company, work performed by the Statutory Auditors and the reviews performed by Management and the relevant Board Committees, including the Audit Committee, the Board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during the financial year 2023-24.

Internal Control Systems

Adequate internal control systems commensurate with the nature of the Companys business and size and complexity of its operations are in place and have been operating satisfactorily.

Risk Management Policy

The Board of Directors of the Company has put in place a Risk Management Policy which aims at enhancing shareholders value and providing an optimum risk-reward trade off. The risk management approach is based on a clear understanding of the variety of risks that the organisation faces, disciplined risk monitoring and measurement and continuous risk assessment and mitigation measures.

Vigil Mechanism & Whistle Blower Policy

The Company has a Vigil mechanism & Whistle blower policy under which the employees are free to report violations of applicable laws and regulations and the Code of Conduct. The reportable matters may be reported to the Vigilance & Ethics Officer which operates under the supervision of the Audit Committee, as protected disclosures through an e-mail, or dedicated telephone line or a written letter. Employees may also report directly to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The said Policy is available on the website of the Company at https://www.atcomtech.co.in/single- post/2014/04/01/WHISTLE-BLOWER-POLICY-ANDVIGILANCE-MECHANISM.

Policy on Related Party Transactions

The Board of the Company has adopted the Policy and procedure with regard to Related Party Transactions. The policy envisages the procedure governing the materiality of Related Party Transactions and dealing with Related Party transactions required to be followed by Company to ensure compliance with the Law and Regulation. The said Policy is available on the website of the Company at https://www.atcomtech.co.in/single-post/2014/04/01/RELATED-

PARTYTRANSACTION-POLICY.

Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace

There were no incidences of sexual harassment reported during the year under review, in terms of the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder.

Prevention of Insider Trading

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code.

24. GENERAL

Directors of the Company states that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items, during the year under review:

i. Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act.

ii. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

iii. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme.

iv. The Company does not have any scheme of provision of money for the purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees.

v. Neither the Managing Director nor the Whole Time Director of the Company receives any remuneration or commissions from any of its subsidiaries.

vi. No fraud has been reported by the Auditors to the Audit Committee or the Board.

25. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your directors wish to place on record and acknowledge their appreciation for the continued support and co-operation received from Government Authorities, lending institutions, and esteemed shareholders of the company. Directors also record their appreciation for the total dedication of the employees.