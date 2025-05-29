iifl-logo
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 May 202523 May 2025
Atcom Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for approval of audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March 2025. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2025)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20253 Feb 2025
ATCOM TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The unaudited Standalone And Consolidated financial result for the quarter ended 31st December 2024. Please find attached outcome of the board meeting held today i.e 10/02/2025 at the registered office of the company accordance of the provision of regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2025)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
ATCOM TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for the Board Meeting of Atcom Technologies Limited as per Regulations 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 To Consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the half-year ended on 30th September 2024.
Board Meeting11 Oct 202411 Oct 2024
Intimation of the Appointment of the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer under Reg. 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
Board Meeting13 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
ATCOM TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider and approve and take on record the Standalone and Consolidated unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 and any other item with the permission of the Chair. Considered and approved unaudited financial result for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024) Corrigendum to the Board Meeting Outcome submitted of the Board Meeting held on 13th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024)

No Record Found

