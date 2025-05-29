Board Meeting 29 May 2025 23 May 2025

Atcom Technologies Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2025)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2025 3 Feb 2025

ATCOM TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The unaudited Standalone And Consolidated financial result for the quarter ended 31st December 2024. Please find attached outcome of the board meeting held today i.e 10/02/2025 at the registered office of the company accordance of the provision of regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

ATCOM TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for the Board Meeting of Atcom Technologies Limited as per Regulations 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 To Consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the half-year ended on 30th September 2024.

Board Meeting 11 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

Intimation of the Appointment of the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer under Reg. 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024