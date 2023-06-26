TO THE MEMBERS OF

ATLAS JEWELLERY INDIA LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Atlas Jewellery India Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2021, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects or possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2021, the Loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

A. Non-provision of the expected credit loss/impairment

The Company has not recognized provision for the expected credit loss/ impairment as required under Ind-AS 109 relating to overdue overseas Trade Receivables - "M/S Satwa Precious Metals & Bullion Trading (FZE)" of INR 15,270.23 Lakh (including unrealized foreign currency exchange gain of INR 2,569.31 Lakh as per Ind AS 21). There have been defaults in payment obligations by this overseas debtor on due date, which is outstanding for more than six years. The matter is pending before the Court and the recovery of this trade receivable is dependent upon outcome of the Court proceedings initiated by the Company. Also, the Company has applied to RBI for further extension of the timeline for realization of export proceeds (which was earlier granted up to 28th February 2021), the same has not yet been granted. In our opinion, as a consequence of no provision and non-recovery of trade receivables, the outstanding amount of the trade receivables in the financial statements would have decreased by INR 15,270.23 Lakh and would become INR 8.31 Lakh, accordingly the loss for the year would increase by INR 15,270.23 Lakh and would become loss of INR 15,770.37 Lakh; and retained earnings under other equity would have decreased by INR 15,270.23 Lakh and would become negative.

B. Material Uncertainty related to going concern

The Companys operating results have been materially affected due to various factors including non-realization of overseas trade receivables (which constitute more than 90% of the total assets), notional unrealized foreign exchange gain/loss on overseas debtor, reliance on cash sales for meeting out expenses and pending income tax demands with Income Tax Authorities. These facts/events cause significant doubts on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern which is not only dependent on recoveries from overseas trade receivable but also on the Companys ability to raise adequate finance from alternative means to meet its obligations as and when they arise and as well as to establish consistent business operation. In the absence of any convincing audit evidences regarding certainty and time frame for recovery from trade receivables, outcome of pending legal action initiated against debtor, impact of actions and forthcoming actions that may be taken by income tax department cause a material uncertainty related to going concern as stated above, our opinion is qualified to that extent due to their effects or possible cumulative effect on the financial statements.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, subject to the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraphs, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2021, its losses, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Emphasis of Matters

We draw attention to

i) Valuation of Inventory is based on determination of estimated net realizable value and specific identification involving technical judgment of management and which has been relied upon by us.

ii) Refer to Note No. 1( C) to the financial statements, which describes uncertainties due to the outbreak of COVID - 19 pandemic, the company operations were impacted as all its showrooms and offices were closed. The impact of these uncertainties on the Companys operations is significantly dependent on future developments.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of above stated matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

1. Due to the second wave of Covid - 19 pandemic and lockdowns imposed by the State Governments and local authorities, the audit has been conducted remotely, through coordination and obtaining information and data online in our Office located in Delhi which has limited our ability to verify physically the documents/files and internal controls. We have relied on various statements, data and information provided online by the accounts team in our Office in Delhi. Under these circumstances, the opinion expressed in the present report is based on the limited information, facts and input made available to us in soft copy through electronic mails by the Company.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and except for the effects or possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) Except for the effects or possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion, in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts;

d) Except for the effects or possible effects of the matters described in Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e) The matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph and Emphasis of Matters paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company;

f) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2021, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2021, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A" to this report;

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(a) Except for the effects or possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph and Emphasis of Matter paragraph, the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements;

(b) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

(c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For Tarun Kandhari & Co LLP Chartered Accountants FRN - 006108C/N500042 Sd/- Renu Suri Partner Place: New Delhi M No. 091662 Date: 11th August 2021 UDIN: 21091662AAAACI4A33

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Atlas Jewellery India Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Atlas Jewellery India Limited (the "Company") as of March 31, 2021 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2021, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Tarun Kandhari & Co LLP Chartered Accountants FRN - 006108C/N500042 Sd/- Renu Suri Partner Place: New Delhi M No. 091662 Date: 11th August 2021 UDIN: 21091662AAAACI4A33

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Atlas Jewellery India Limited of even date)

i. In respect of the Companys fixed assets:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) As explained to us, fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at regular intervals, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records (lease and license agreement) examined by us, in respect of immovable properties that been taken on lease and disclosed as property, plant and equipment in the Ind AS financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company.

ii. In respect of its inventories:

(a) The Inventories of the Company have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year.

(b) The discrepancies between physical stocks and the book stocks, which have been properly dealt with, were not material.

iii. The Company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured to companies, firms Limited Liability partnerships or other parties covered in the Register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (iii) (a) to (C) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made any loans, investments, guarantees and security as per the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v. The company has not accepted deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at March 31, 2021 and therefore, the provisions of the clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2021 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) Details of dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax and Goods and Service Tax which have not been deposited as at March 31, 2021 on account of dispute are given below:

Nature of the statute Nature of Dues Forum where Dispute is Pending Period to which the Amount Relates Amount Lakh The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax ITAT A.Y. 2014-15 39.07 Income Tax Income Tax Authority upto Commissioners Level for Appeal A.Y. 2017-18 199.13

viii. The Company has not taken any loans or borrowings from financial institutions, banks and government or has not issued any debentures. Hence reporting under clause 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loans and hence reporting under clause 3 (ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. For the year ended March 2021, the company had identified one case of misappropriation and recovered Rs.12,06,239/ - and the balance recoverable amount as on 31.03.2021 stands at Rs.27,28,529/-. The company further under its fidelity cover of Rs.5 Crore had already filed a claim with the insurance company as well as police complaint regarding the same.

xi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. The Company has not made any related party transactions prescribed with the provision of section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act 2013.

xiv. During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly paid convertible debentures and hence reporting under clause 3 (xiv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.