iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Atlas Jewellery India Ltd Share Price Live

9.27
(-4.92%)
Jun 26, 2023|03:44:17 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.75
  • Day's High9.8
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close9.75
  • Day's Low9.27
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.06
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value16.25
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)93.31
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Atlas Jewellery India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

9.75

Prev. Close

9.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

9.8

Day's Low

9.27

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

16.25

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

93.31

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Atlas Jewellery India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Atlas Jewellery India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Atlas Jewellery India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:53 PM
Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021Sep-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 95.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 95.82%

Non-Promoter- 0.14%

Institutions: 0.14%

Non-Institutions: 4.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Atlas Jewellery India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

100.71

100.71

100.71

100.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

62.94

63.48

60.92

65.92

Net Worth

163.65

164.19

161.63

166.63

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.3

2.18

5.56

8.64

yoy growth (%)

-40.33

-60.65

-35.7

-36.76

Raw materials

-0.99

-1.99

-6.2

-7.11

As % of sales

75.88

91.2

111.56

82.3

Employee costs

-0.66

-1

-1.06

-1.33

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.85

9.11

-3.19

-8.14

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.31

-0.81

-1.85

Tax paid

-0.14

0.13

-0.52

0.64

Working capital

-4.78

17.75

-2.5

-6.37

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-40.33

-60.65

-35.7

-36.76

Op profit growth

35.23

-14.55

-35.14

-33.84

EBIT growth

-152.67

-386.91

-60.81

66.34

Net profit growth

-154.07

-331.53

-57.1

45.72

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Atlas Jewellery India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,440.6

91.583,05,451.718700.3212,581189.35

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

574.15

86.0859,246.26185.370.265,350.3946.3

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

17.97

20.4211,760.5395.110699.019.57

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

603.65

38.138,192.0362.3901,574.25115.58

Rajesh Exports Ltd

RAJESHEXPO

202.2

05,970.166.602,618.71171.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Atlas Jewellery India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Secretary

Chandan Mahapatra

Additional Director

Ejaz Ahmad Sheikh

Whole Time Director

Methisha Suvarana

Registered Office

DTJ-719 7th Floor DLF Tower B,

Plot No 11 Jasola,

New Delhi - 110025

Tel: 91-011-41041149

Website: http://www.atlasjewelleryindia.com

Email: secretary@atlasjewelleryindia.com; info@atlasjewel

Registrar Office

Beetal House 3rd Flr,

Behind Local Shp Cen, Nr Dada Harsukh Das,

New Delhi - 110062

Tel: 91-11-29961281-82

Website: www.beetalfinancial.com

Email: beetal@beetalfinancial.com

Summary

Atlas Jewellery India Ltd was incorporated on May 31, 1989. The Company is engaged in the business of domestic retail and export trade of gold jewellery and other precious metal ornaments. The jewelle...
Read More

Reports by Atlas Jewellery India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Atlas Jewellery India Ltd share price today?

The Atlas Jewellery India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.27 today.

What is the Market Cap of Atlas Jewellery India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Atlas Jewellery India Ltd is ₹93.31 Cr. as of 26 Jun ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Atlas Jewellery India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Atlas Jewellery India Ltd is 0 and 0.57 as of 26 Jun ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Atlas Jewellery India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Atlas Jewellery India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Atlas Jewellery India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 26 Jun ‘23

What is the CAGR of Atlas Jewellery India Ltd?

Atlas Jewellery India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -36.99%, 3 Years at -40.68%, 1 Year at -61.29%, 6 Month at -49.07%, 3 Month at -15.34% and 1 Month at -6.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Atlas Jewellery India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Atlas Jewellery India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 95.82 %
Institutions - 0.14 %
Public - 4.04 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Atlas Jewellery India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.