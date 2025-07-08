Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹9.75
Prev. Close₹9.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹9.8
Day's Low₹9.27
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹16.25
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)93.31
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
100.71
100.71
100.71
100.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62.94
63.48
60.92
65.92
Net Worth
163.65
164.19
161.63
166.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.3
2.18
5.56
8.64
yoy growth (%)
-40.33
-60.65
-35.7
-36.76
Raw materials
-0.99
-1.99
-6.2
-7.11
As % of sales
75.88
91.2
111.56
82.3
Employee costs
-0.66
-1
-1.06
-1.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.85
9.11
-3.19
-8.14
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.31
-0.81
-1.85
Tax paid
-0.14
0.13
-0.52
0.64
Working capital
-4.78
17.75
-2.5
-6.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-40.33
-60.65
-35.7
-36.76
Op profit growth
35.23
-14.55
-35.14
-33.84
EBIT growth
-152.67
-386.91
-60.81
66.34
Net profit growth
-154.07
-331.53
-57.1
45.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,440.6
|91.58
|3,05,451.71
|870
|0.32
|12,581
|189.35
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
574.15
|86.08
|59,246.26
|185.37
|0.26
|5,350.39
|46.3
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
17.97
|20.42
|11,760.53
|95.11
|0
|699.01
|9.57
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
603.65
|38.13
|8,192.03
|62.39
|0
|1,574.25
|115.58
Rajesh Exports Ltd
RAJESHEXPO
202.2
|0
|5,970.16
|6.6
|0
|2,618.71
|171.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Secretary
Chandan Mahapatra
Additional Director
Ejaz Ahmad Sheikh
Whole Time Director
Methisha Suvarana
DTJ-719 7th Floor DLF Tower B,
Plot No 11 Jasola,
New Delhi - 110025
Tel: 91-011-41041149
Website: http://www.atlasjewelleryindia.com
Email: secretary@atlasjewelleryindia.com; info@atlasjewel
Beetal House 3rd Flr,
Behind Local Shp Cen, Nr Dada Harsukh Das,
New Delhi - 110062
Tel: 91-11-29961281-82
Website: www.beetalfinancial.com
Email: beetal@beetalfinancial.com
Summary
Atlas Jewellery India Ltd was incorporated on May 31, 1989. The Company is engaged in the business of domestic retail and export trade of gold jewellery and other precious metal ornaments. The jewelle...
Reports by Atlas Jewellery India Ltd
