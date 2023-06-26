Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.3
2.18
5.56
8.64
yoy growth (%)
-40.33
-60.65
-35.7
-36.76
Raw materials
-0.99
-1.99
-6.2
-7.11
As % of sales
75.88
91.2
111.56
82.3
Employee costs
-0.66
-1
-1.06
-1.33
As % of sales
51.17
45.97
19.13
15.41
Other costs
-4.38
-2.69
-2.39
-6.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
335.96
122.98
43.05
75.4
Operating profit
-4.73
-3.5
-4.1
-6.32
OPM
-363.02
-160.16
-73.74
-73.11
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.31
-0.81
-1.85
Interest expense
-0.03
-0.03
0
0
Other income
0.12
12.97
1.72
0.03
Profit before tax
-4.85
9.11
-3.19
-8.14
Taxes
-0.14
0.13
-0.52
0.64
Tax rate
3.02
1.43
16.5
-7.88
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5
9.24
-3.71
-7.5
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.27
-1.81
Net profit
-5
9.24
-3.99
-9.31
yoy growth (%)
-154.07
-331.53
-57.1
45.72
NPM
-383.14
422.74
-71.83
-107.67
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.