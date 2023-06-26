Atlas Jewellery India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.85
9.11
-3.19
-8.14
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.31
-0.81
-1.85
Tax paid
-0.14
0.13
-0.52
0.64
Working capital
-4.78
17.75
-2.5
-6.37
Other operating items
Operating
-9.99
26.68
-7.03
-15.72
Capital expenditure
0.01
-3.16
0.07
0.08
Free cash flow
-9.97
23.52
-6.96
-15.64
Equity raised
131.84
107.89
110.42
129.05
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.81
0.55
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
122.67
131.96
103.46
113.4
No Record Found
