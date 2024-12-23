To The Members of B J DUPLEX BOARDS LIMITED H.NO.54 G/F NEW RAJDHANI ENCLAVE, NEAR MCD PARK, SHAHDARA EAST DELHI 110092 IN.

Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of B.J. DUPLEX LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, and the Statement of Profit and Loss

(including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Cash Flows, and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as Ind AS Financial Statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2023, the loss and total comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors

Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 16(2) of the attached financial Statements which indicates that the Company incurred a net loss of Rs. 381.46 (Rs. In thousand) during the year ended 31st March 2023 and, as of that date matters in Note 16(2), indicate that companys current liabilities exceed current assets, that indicated that a material uncertainty exist that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors Report. Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standaloneInd AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the company of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015.This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of theInd AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, the board of directors is responsible for the assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether theInd AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of theseInd AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Ind AS financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the

Annexure ‘Aa statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, and the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial control over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B" to this report.

(g) With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended, the reporting requirements are not applicable since the Company has not paid any managerial remuneration during the year.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements.

(ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts

(iii) There were no amount which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Company has not declared any dividend during the year. Hence, reporting requirements under rule 11(f) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the Company.

As Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (as amended), which provides for the feature of recording of audit trail (edit log) facility in the accounting software used by the company for maintenance of books of account and related matters, is applicable for the company only with effect from financial year beginning April 1, 2023, the reporting under clause (g) of Rule 11 is currently not applicable.

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT,

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of B J Duplex Boards Limited of even date)

1. The clause 3(i)(a),(b),(c),(d) and (e) are not applicable since the Company has no Property , Plant , Equipment and Intangible assets.

2. The para 3(ii) of the order is not applicable since the company has no inventory.

3. The Company has not made any investments in or granted any loans, or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships or other parties & accordingly, the provisions of clauses iii (a), (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, where ever applicable.

5. As per information given to us the Company has not accepted any deposits covered under the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed thereunder.

6. As per information & explanation given by the management, maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, & accordingly, the provisions of clause (vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

7. (a) According to the records of the Company, in our opinion, the company has not deposited the dues of Employees Provident Fund, with the appropriate authorities in India and arrears of these dues as at 31st March, 2023 outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date from which they became payable were Rs.1181.84 (Rs. In thousand) on account of E.P.F. There is also default in payment of late filing fee of Rs 5.8 (Rs. In thousand) relating to prior periods u/s 234E of Income Tax Act, 1961.

(b) As per the records of the Company, there are no disputed dues in respect of income tax or sales tax or service tax or duty of custom or duty of excise or value added tax, outstanding as at 31st March 2023.

8. In our opinion and based on the information and explanations given by the management, there were no any transactions not recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) nor there is any previously unrecorded income that has been recorded in the books of account during the year.

9. (a) Based on the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to a Financial Institution, Bank, Government or dues to debenture holders wherever applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender;

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(9)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedure performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) Based on the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures;

(f) Based on the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence reporting under clause 3(ix) (f) is not applicable.

10. (a) According to the information and explanation given by the management, the Company has not raised any money way of initial public offer/ further public offer / debt instruments and term loans hence, reporting under clause (9) is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review, therefore clause (14) is not applicable to the Company.

11. (a) During the checks carried out by us and as per information made available to us, no fraud on or by the

Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year under audit.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) There were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12. The company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable to the company.

13. According to the information and explanation given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to Ind AS financial statements, as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

14. (a) The Company is required to appoint an internal auditor as per section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013.

However, the Company has not appointed any internal auditor during the year. Therefore, we have not considered internal audit reports in our audit.

15. In our opinion and as per information given to us, the Company has not entered into any non- cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013.

16. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 therefore clause 16(a), (b), (c) and (d) are not applicable to the Company.

17. The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs.381.46 (Rs. in thousand) during the financial year covered by our audit and Rs. 133.26 (Rs. in thousand) during the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, it indicates that Companys current liabilities exceed current assets, that indicates a material uncertainty exist that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. The Company is not required to comply with section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies

Act, 2013 ("the Act")

To the Members of B J Duplex Boards Limited

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of B J DUPLEX BOARDS LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the period ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial

Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.