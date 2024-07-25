Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹14.74
Prev. Close₹14.04
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.23
Day's High₹14.74
Day's Low₹14.74
52 Week's High₹14.74
52 Week's Low₹7.86
Book Value₹-3.1
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.64
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
0.38
0.38
0.38
0.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.14
-1.1
-1.09
-1.06
Net Worth
-0.76
-0.72
-0.71
-0.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0.07
0.04
0.11
yoy growth (%)
-100
49.96
-58.03
-82.67
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.03
As % of sales
0
0
0
31.34
Employee costs
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.02
0
-0.05
-0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.03
0.49
-0.05
-0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
49.96
-58.03
-82.67
Op profit growth
195.08
-81.48
7.68
290.81
EBIT growth
214.82
-82.23
15.14
305.84
Net profit growth
210.85
-82
15.14
-125.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Ashish Jain
Independent Director
Vasudha Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Divya Mittal
Director & CFO
Sudhanshu Saluja
Additional Director
Priyanka Pathak
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
B J Duplex Boards was incorporated on 13th March 1995. The Company is classified as Non Govt. Company and is registered at Registrar of Companies, Delhi. It is involved in trading of paper and boards. The Company set up a plant to manufacture duplex boards with an installed capacity of 10,000 tones p.a. at Kundli, Haryana. The Company made a public issue of 25 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 250 lac.The duplex boards are used in various types of cartons and as liners for kraft paper. It is essentially used in packaging of high value items like cosmetics, cigarettes, liquor, pharmaceuticals, ready-made garments and export goods, etc.During the year 1999-00, the Company was a sick industrial company within the meaning of section 3(1)(0) of the Sick Industrial Company,s (special provision) Act, 1985 as declared by the Boards for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction vide its order dated 8th August, 2005. However, the Comapny was deregistered from the BIFR vide order dated 21.04.2010 passed by the Boards for Indusrtial and Financial Reconstruction. Due to adverse business condition, the Company has not undertaken any business activity in 2022-23.
