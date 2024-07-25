Summary

B J Duplex Boards was incorporated on 13th March 1995. The Company is classified as Non Govt. Company and is registered at Registrar of Companies, Delhi. It is involved in trading of paper and boards. The Company set up a plant to manufacture duplex boards with an installed capacity of 10,000 tones p.a. at Kundli, Haryana. The Company made a public issue of 25 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 250 lac.The duplex boards are used in various types of cartons and as liners for kraft paper. It is essentially used in packaging of high value items like cosmetics, cigarettes, liquor, pharmaceuticals, ready-made garments and export goods, etc.During the year 1999-00, the Company was a sick industrial company within the meaning of section 3(1)(0) of the Sick Industrial Company,s (special provision) Act, 1985 as declared by the Boards for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction vide its order dated 8th August, 2005. However, the Comapny was deregistered from the BIFR vide order dated 21.04.2010 passed by the Boards for Indusrtial and Financial Reconstruction. Due to adverse business condition, the Company has not undertaken any business activity in 2022-23.

