iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

B J Duplex Boards Ltd Share Price

14.74
(4.99%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open14.74
  • Day's High14.74
  • 52 Wk High14.74
  • Prev. Close14.04
  • Day's Low14.74
  • 52 Wk Low 7.86
  • Turnover (lac)0.23
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-3.1
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.64
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

B J Duplex Boards Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

14.74

Prev. Close

14.04

Turnover(Lac.)

0.23

Day's High

14.74

Day's Low

14.74

52 Week's High

14.74

52 Week's Low

7.86

Book Value

-3.1

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.64

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

B J Duplex Boards Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

19 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

B J Duplex Boards Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

B J Duplex Boards Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:15 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.52%

Non-Promoter- 61.47%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 61.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

B J Duplex Boards Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

0.38

0.38

0.38

0.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.14

-1.1

-1.09

-1.06

Net Worth

-0.76

-0.72

-0.71

-0.68

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0.07

0.04

0.11

yoy growth (%)

-100

49.96

-58.03

-82.67

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.03

As % of sales

0

0

0

31.34

Employee costs

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.02

0

-0.05

-0.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.03

0.49

-0.05

-0.04

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

49.96

-58.03

-82.67

Op profit growth

195.08

-81.48

7.68

290.81

EBIT growth

214.82

-82.23

15.14

305.84

Net profit growth

210.85

-82

15.14

-125.37

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

B J Duplex Boards Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT B J Duplex Boards Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Ashish Jain

Independent Director

Vasudha Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Divya Mittal

Director & CFO

Sudhanshu Saluja

Additional Director

Priyanka Pathak

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by B J Duplex Boards Ltd

Summary

B J Duplex Boards was incorporated on 13th March 1995. The Company is classified as Non Govt. Company and is registered at Registrar of Companies, Delhi. It is involved in trading of paper and boards. The Company set up a plant to manufacture duplex boards with an installed capacity of 10,000 tones p.a. at Kundli, Haryana. The Company made a public issue of 25 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 250 lac.The duplex boards are used in various types of cartons and as liners for kraft paper. It is essentially used in packaging of high value items like cosmetics, cigarettes, liquor, pharmaceuticals, ready-made garments and export goods, etc.During the year 1999-00, the Company was a sick industrial company within the meaning of section 3(1)(0) of the Sick Industrial Company,s (special provision) Act, 1985 as declared by the Boards for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction vide its order dated 8th August, 2005. However, the Comapny was deregistered from the BIFR vide order dated 21.04.2010 passed by the Boards for Indusrtial and Financial Reconstruction. Due to adverse business condition, the Company has not undertaken any business activity in 2022-23.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the B J Duplex Boards Ltd share price today?

The B J Duplex Boards Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.74 today.

What is the Market Cap of B J Duplex Boards Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of B J Duplex Boards Ltd is ₹7.64 Cr. as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of B J Duplex Boards Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of B J Duplex Boards Ltd is 0 and -4.75 as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of B J Duplex Boards Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a B J Duplex Boards Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of B J Duplex Boards Ltd is ₹7.86 and ₹14.74 as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of B J Duplex Boards Ltd?

B J Duplex Boards Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 87.53%, 3 Month at 21.32% and 1 Month at 4.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of B J Duplex Boards Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of B J Duplex Boards Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.53 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 61.47 %

QUICKLINKS FOR B J Duplex Boards Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.