B J Duplex Boards Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.02
0
-0.05
-0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.03
0.49
-0.05
-0.04
Other operating items
Operating
-0.05
0.48
-0.1
-0.09
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.05
0.48
-0.1
-0.09
Equity raised
-2.12
-11.35
-11.17
-11.09
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.12
0.56
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.06
-10.31
-11.28
-11.19
No Record Found
