B J Duplex Boards Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

14.74
(4.99%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0.07

0.04

0.11

yoy growth (%)

-100

49.96

-58.03

-82.67

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.03

As % of sales

0

0

0

31.34

Employee costs

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

As % of sales

0

26.3

38.88

16.33

Other costs

-0.02

-0.06

-0.08

-0.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

87.98

176.93

97.45

Operating profit

-0.02

-0.01

-0.05

-0.05

OPM

0

-14.29

-115.82

-45.13

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-1.5

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.02

0

-0.05

-0.04

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.02

0

-0.05

-0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.02

0

-0.05

-0.04

yoy growth (%)

210.85

-82

15.14

-125.37

NPM

0

-13.24

-110.36

-40.22

