B J Duplex Boards Ltd Balance Sheet

14.74
(4.99%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

0.38

0.38

0.38

0.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.14

-1.1

-1.09

-1.06

Net Worth

-0.76

-0.72

-0.71

-0.68

Minority Interest

Debt

0.59

0.55

0.56

0.56

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-0.17

-0.17

-0.15

-0.12

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.19

-0.19

-0.19

-0.17

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Creditor Days

0

102.93

Other Current Liabilities

-0.18

-0.18

-0.18

-0.16

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.04

0.04

Total Assets

-0.18

-0.18

-0.15

-0.13

