iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

B J Duplex Boards Ltd Board Meeting

14.74
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting19 Dec 202419 Dec 2024
Appointment of Additional Director designated as Independent Director
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
B.J.DUPLEX BOARDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider and approve the un-audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14.11.2024 to consider and approve the financial results of the Company for the quarter & half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of B J Duplex Boards Limited, the Company held on September 06, 2024.
Board Meeting12 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
B.J.DUPLEX BOARDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024. In terms of reg. 30 & 33 of SEBI Listing Regulations 2015, please find enclosed the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
B.J.DUPLEX BOARDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024. Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, approving the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 along with the auditors report and declaration of unmodified opinion given by the statutory auditor on the aforesaid financial results. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
B.J.DUPLEX BOARDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31 2023 In terms of reg. 30 & 33 of SEBI Listing Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the board of directors of the company at their meeting held today i.e. 05.02.2024 has considered and approved the un-audited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)

B J Duplex Boards Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR B J Duplex Boards Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.