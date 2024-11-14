Board Meeting 19 Dec 2024 19 Dec 2024

Appointment of Additional Director designated as Independent Director

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

B.J.DUPLEX BOARDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider and approve the un-audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14.11.2024 to consider and approve the financial results of the Company for the quarter & half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of B J Duplex Boards Limited, the Company held on September 06, 2024.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

B.J.DUPLEX BOARDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024. In terms of reg. 30 & 33 of SEBI Listing Regulations 2015, please find enclosed the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

B.J.DUPLEX BOARDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024. Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, approving the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 along with the auditors report and declaration of unmodified opinion given by the statutory auditor on the aforesaid financial results. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024