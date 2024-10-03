|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|7 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please find enclosed copies of newspaper advertisements published today in Financial Express & Haribhoomi with respect to completion of dispatch of annual report for FY 2023-24, along with notice of 30th Annual General Meeting and other e-voting information. Scrutinizers report for the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.10.2024)
