Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar & Industries Ltd merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2009
Equity Capital
11.8
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
322.08
Net Worth
333.88
Minority Interest
Debt
1,046.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
139.36
Total Liabilities
1,519.46
Fixed Assets
1,325.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
198.91
Networking Capital
-10.58
Inventories
107.14
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
5.09
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
152.31
Sundry Creditors
-198.55
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-76.58
Cash
5.78
Total Assets
1,519.46
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.