The Directors are pleased to present herewith the audited accounts of the Company for its financial year ended 31st March, 2022.

The financial results are:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Financial Results 2021-22 2020 - 21 Total Income 511.36 150.92 Net Profit /(Loss) 356.45 77.38 other comprehensive income 102.73 (20.81) Total comprehensive income 459.18 56.57 Balance brought forward 564.70 528.13 1023.88 584.70 Transfer to Special Reserve under 45 IC of the RBI Act, 1934. 100.00 20.00 Net surplus in the Statement of Profit & Loss 923.88 564.70 1023.88 584.70

OPERATIONS :

The Company achieved total income of Rs.511.36 lakhs during the year as against Rs. 150.92 lakhs in previous year. The working of the Company has resulted into net profit of Rs.356.45 Lakhs as compared to profit of Rs.77.38 lakhs during the previous year. Total comprehensive income of Rs.459.18 Lakhs during the year as against Rs.56.57 Lakhs during the previous year.

During the year, the Company transferred a sum of Rs.100.00 lakhs to the Special Reserve under Section 45 IC of the RBI Act, 1934. There are no changes in the share capital during the year.

The Board of Directors expresses their inability to declare any dividend

PERFORMANCE AND FINANCIAL- CONSOLIDATED AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT

During the year, the Company has earned net profit of Rs.1045.19 Lakhs compared to net profit of Rs.118.73 Lakhs of the previous year.

AOC-1-Part B is enclosed as part of Balance sheet to highlight the Performance of Associate Companies

DIRECTORS:-

BRIEF DETAILS OF DIRECTORS SEEKING APPOINTMENT / RE-APPOINTMENT:

Shri Mahabir Prasad Sharma (DIN: 00175393) retires by rotation and is to be re-appointed.

Shri Mahabir Prasad Sharma (72), is commerce graduate and having more than 45 years of experience in account, finance etc. The Company will benefit from his knowledge and experience. His involvement with the Company is beneficial to the Company and stakeholders. He is on the Board of Directors on Remi Sales And Engineering Limited, Remi Finance And Investment Private Limited And Omkareshwar Realties And Services Pvt. Ltd. He attended 4 (Four) Board Meetings during the Year 2021-22.

To reappoint Shri Nirmal Murarka (DIN:00192744) as Director of the Company.

Shri Nirmal Murarka (DIN:00192744) is to be re-appointed as Director of the Company. He is graduate having vast experience in the field of finance and administration. He has work experience of more than 25 years in this field. His involvement with the Company is beneficial to the Company and stakeholders. He was first appointed on the Board of Directors w.e.f.15/02/2010. He is Whole-Time Director of Remi Fans Ltd. He attended 4 (Four) Board Meetings during the Year 2021-22.

BOARD MEETINGS:

During the year, 4 (Four) Board meetings were held, with gap between Meetings not exceeding the period prescribed under the Act.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

Audited Financial Statements are prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) as prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made thereof.

POLICY ON APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS:

The Board has on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, formulated criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a Director and also a policy for remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and senior management.

The Executive Directors and other whole-time directors are paid remuneration by way of salary, perquisites, incentives and allowances, as recommended by the Committee and the Board of Directors and approved by the Members of the Company from time to time. NonExecutive Independent Directors are paid sitting fees for attending meetings of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors are collectively responsible for selection of a member on the Board. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company follows defined criteria for identifying, screening, recruiting and recommending candidates for election as a Director on the Board. The criteria for appointment to the Board include:

• composition of the Board, which is commensurate with the size of the Company, its portfolio, geographical spread and its status as a listed Company;

• desired age and diversity on the Board;

• size of the Board with optimal balance of skills and experience and balance of Executive and Non-Executive Directors consistent with the requirements of law;

• professional qualifications, expertise and experience in specific area of business; balance of skills and expertise in view of the objectives and activities of the Company;

• avoidance of any present or potential conflict of interest;

• availability of time and other commitments for proper performance of duties;

• personal characteristics being in line with the Companys values, such as integrity, honesty, transparency, pioneering mindset.

AUDITORS:

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 22nd August, 2022, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee has recommended the re-appointment of Mr. Yatin Kumar Shah (Membership No.159796), Chartered Accountant, as the statutory auditor of the Company for approval by the members.

Mr. Yatin Kumar Shah (Membership No.159796), Chartered Accountant, has consented to the said re-appointment and confirmed that their appointment, if made, would be within the limits specified under section 141(3) (g) of the Act and that they are not disqualified to be appointed as statutory auditor in terms of section 143 of the Act.

Mr. Yatin Kumar Shah (Membership No.159796), Chartered Accountant, will be appointed as the statutory auditors of the Company from the conclusion of the ensuing annual general meeting till the conclusion of the 55th Annual General Meeting, on a remuneration as may be decided by the Board of Directors from year to year.

The members are therefore requested to re-appoint Mr. Yatin Kumar Shah (Membership No.159796), Chartered Accountant, as statutory auditor of the Company for a term of five years from the conclusion of the ensuing annual general meeting till the conclusion of the 55th annual general meeting, to be scheduled in 2027.

The statutory audit report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer made by statutory auditors.

LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments, if any covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Act are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

Pursuant to provisions of The Companies Act, 2013, all related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There were no material related party transactions entered by the Company during the year and thus disclosure in Form AOC-2 is not required. Pursuant to Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, following are the transaction with any person or promoter/ promoters group holding 10% or more shareholding.

Name of Related Party Loan Received Interest Paid Remi Securities Limited Rs.11.00 Lakhs Rs.0.06 Lakhs Remi Finance and Investment Private Limited Rs.42.50 Lakhs Rs.0.10 Lakhs K K Fincorp Limited Rs.191.50 Lakhs Rs.1.18 Lakhs Investment Remi Securities Limited Rs.8.03 Lakhs Remi Sales and Engineering Limited Rs.24.01 Lakhs

None of the Non-Executive Directors has any pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company other than payment of sitting fees to them.

Your Directors draw attention of the members to Note 19 to the notes to accounts which sets out related party disclosures.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:

The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo are as follows:

A) Conservation of energy: All efforts are being made to conserve energy. The Company is not a manufacturing company; hence the particulars relating to conservation of energy and technology absorption are not applicable. i. the steps taken or impact on conservation of energy; ii. the steps taken by the company for utilising alternate sources of energy; iii. the capital investment on energy conservation equipments; (B) Technology absorption: i. the efforts made towards technology absorption; ii. the benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution; iii. in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year) (a) the details of technology imported; (b) the year of import; (c) whether the technology been fully absorbed; (d) if not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof; and iv. the expenditure incurred on Research and Development

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

During the year under review, there were no foreign exchange earnings and outgo.

RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Company has laid down a risk management policy identifying the core areas of risk including Business Risk and Interest Rates risk. The senior management team reviews and manages the risks in a systematic manner, including regular monitoring of exposures, proper advice from market experts.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, BOARD, COMMITTEES AND DIRECTORS:

The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the Board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc. The performance of the committees was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the Board and committee meetings like meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc. In addition, the Chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role.

In a separate meeting of independent Directors, performance of non-independent directors, performance of the board as a whole and performance of the Chairman was evaluated, taking into account the views of non-executive directors.

DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public falling within the purview of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM:

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. The internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS:

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

VIGIL MECHANISM:

The Company has set up vigil mechanism viz. Whistle Blower Policy to enable the employees and Directors to report genuine concerns and irregularities, if any in the Company, noticed by them. The same is posted on the website of the Company.

EXTRACT OF THE ANNUAL RETURN;

The extract of the Annual Return in form MGT-9 is placed on the Companys website at www.remigroup.com.

MANAGERIAL REMUNERATION AND PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule, 5(1) and 5 (2) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company, will be provided upon request. In terms of Section 136 of the Act, the Report and Accounts are being sent to the Members and others entitled thereto, excluding the information on employees particulars which is available for inspection by the Members at the Registered Office of the Company during business hours on working days of the Company up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

No employee of the Company was in receipt of remuneration equal to or exceeding the prescribed limits pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 (2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

Kindly note that the pursuant to Regulation 15 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the compliance with the corporate governance provisions as specified in regulations 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and para C, D and E of Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are not applicable to the Company as paid up equity share capital the Company does not exceed Rupees Ten Crores

and net worth does not exceed Rupees Twenty Five Crores as on the Financial year ended 31st March, 2022.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors confirm that:

a. in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended 31st March 2022, the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

b. the Directors have selected accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year ended 31st March 2022 and of the profit of the Company for that period;

c. the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. the Directors have prepared the annual accounts/ financial statements on a going concern basis;

e. that proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively ; and

f. that the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

APPRECIATION:

Your Directors appreciate the faith you have reposed in the Company and are confident that the Company can depend upon your continued support in its endeavour to grow.