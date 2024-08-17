SectorFinance
Open₹13.83
Prev. Close₹13.18
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.39
Day's High₹13.83
Day's Low₹13.83
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹115.34
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.49
P/E0.7
EPS19.8
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.96
14.37
13.81
12.79
Net Worth
20.76
16.17
15.61
14.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.13
-0.43
-9.56
5.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
1.51
2.32
0.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.51
2.32
0.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.01
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Nirmal Murarka
Independent Director
Anita Bharatia
Whole Time Director & CFO
Mahabir Prasad Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bajrang Finance Ltd
Summary
Bajrang Finance Limited was incorporated in the year September 24, 1971. The Company is engaged in the business of Finance & Investment Company in Goregaon, Mumbai.During the year 2016, Remi Elektrotechnik Limited and Skyrise Mercantile Limited have ceased to be its associate Companies.
Read More
