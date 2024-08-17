iifl-logo-icon 1
Bajrang Finance Ltd Half Yearly Results

13.83
(4.93%)
Jan 8, 2021|11:17:15 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Sept-2020Mar-2020Sept-2019Mar-2019

Gross Sales

0.5

1.01

2.11

0.21

0.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.5

1.01

2.11

0.21

0.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.01

0

0

Total Income

0.5

1.01

2.12

0.22

0.24

Total Expenditure

0.34

0.11

0.13

0.15

0.11

PBIDT

0.16

0.89

1.99

0.07

0.13

Interest

0.01

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.15

0.89

1.99

0.07

0.13

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.04

0.23

0.55

0.02

0.02

Deferred Tax

0.04

-0.04

0.4

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.06

0.71

1.04

0.05

0.1

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.01

1.18

0.96

0.17

0.19

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.01

1.18

0.96

0.17

0.19

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.04

6.56

5.35

0.92

1.06

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1.8

1.8

1.8

1.8

1.8

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

32

88.11

94.31

33.33

54.16

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

12

70.29

49.28

23.8

41.66

