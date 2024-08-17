Bajrang Finance Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Sept-2020
|Mar-2020
|Sept-2019
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
0.5
1.01
2.11
0.21
0.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.5
1.01
2.11
0.21
0.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.01
0
0
Total Income
0.5
1.01
2.12
0.22
0.24
Total Expenditure
0.34
0.11
0.13
0.15
0.11
PBIDT
0.16
0.89
1.99
0.07
0.13
Interest
0.01
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.15
0.89
1.99
0.07
0.13
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.04
0.23
0.55
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax
0.04
-0.04
0.4
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.06
0.71
1.04
0.05
0.1
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.01
1.18
0.96
0.17
0.19
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.01
1.18
0.96
0.17
0.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.04
6.56
5.35
0.92
1.06
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.8
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
32
88.11
94.31
33.33
54.16
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
12
70.29
49.28
23.8
41.66
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.