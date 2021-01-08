Bajrang Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.96
14.37
13.81
12.79
Net Worth
20.76
16.17
15.61
14.59
Minority Interest
Debt
1.93
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
22.69
16.17
15.61
14.59
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
18.22
10.73
11.02
9.48
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.45
0.45
0.84
Networking Capital
1.4
0.92
3.92
3.83
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.32
0.34
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.14
0.73
3.96
3.87
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.15
-0.04
-0.04
Cash
0.06
1.07
0.22
0.45
Total Assets
19.68
13.17
15.61
14.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.