Bajrang Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

13.83
(4.93%)
Jan 8, 2021|11:17:15 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

1.8

1.8

1.8

1.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.96

14.37

13.81

12.79

Net Worth

20.76

16.17

15.61

14.59

Minority Interest

Debt

1.93

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

22.69

16.17

15.61

14.59

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

18.22

10.73

11.02

9.48

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.45

0.45

0.84

Networking Capital

1.4

0.92

3.92

3.83

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.32

0.34

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.14

0.73

3.96

3.87

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.06

-0.15

-0.04

-0.04

Cash

0.06

1.07

0.22

0.45

Total Assets

19.68

13.17

15.61

14.6

