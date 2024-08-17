Bajrang Finance Limited was incorporated in the year September 24, 1971. The Company is engaged in the business of Finance & Investment Company in Goregaon, Mumbai.During the year 2016, Remi Elektrotechnik Limited and Skyrise Mercantile Limited have ceased to be its associate Companies.
