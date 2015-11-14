TO THE MEMBERS OF BALA TECHNO INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Bala Techno Industries Limited ("the company"),which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2015, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give true and fair view, in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2015, its loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2015("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2015, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2015, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which required to be transferred by the Company to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

For U.NARAIN & CO.

Chartered Accountants

FRN:- 000935C

(J.P.Agarwal)

Partner

M. No - 054090

Place: Kolkata

Date : 14th November, 2015

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date)

(I) a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets. b) The fixed assets have been physically verified by the management during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(ii) a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

b) The procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business.

c) The company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stock and the book records were not material.

(iii) The Company has not granted any loan secured/unsecured to companies/firms/other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business with regard to purchase of inventory, fixed assets and with regard to sale of goods and services. During the course of our audit, we have not observed any continuing failure to correct major weaknesses in internal control system.

(v) Company has not accepted any deposits from the public.

(vi)According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not maintained cost records under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 as per the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014.

(vii) a) The Company has been generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Wealth Tax, Sales Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it excepting service tax on transport payments. There are no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at 31st March 2015 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

b) According to information and explanations given to us, there are no disputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service tax, Custom Duty, Value Added Tax, Wealth Tax, Excise Duty and Cess at the year end on 31st March, 2015.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no amounts which required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

(viii) The company has no accumulated losses. The company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(ix) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institution or bank or debenture holders.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or financial institutions.

(xi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not obtained any term loan during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on or by the company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.