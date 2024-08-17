Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹1.15
Prev. Close₹1.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹1.15
Day's Low₹1.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹8.87
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.73
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
6.98
6.98
6.98
6.98
Preference Capital
17.73
17.73
1.53
1.53
Reserves
0.66
3.54
3.6
3.54
Net Worth
25.37
28.25
12.11
12.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
224.64
156.51
134.61
60.68
yoy growth (%)
43.52
16.27
121.81
-50.3
Raw materials
-209.59
-140.42
-117.9
-45.07
As % of sales
93.29
89.71
87.58
74.26
Employee costs
-2.66
-2.78
-2.68
-2.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-0.19
0.02
0.03
0.03
Depreciation
-0.39
-0.59
-0.59
-0.58
Tax paid
-0.09
-0.08
0.02
0.01
Working capital
-0.78
16.88
7.02
-13.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
43.52
16.27
121.81
-50.3
Op profit growth
-5.44
-6.15
-2.3
7.85
EBIT growth
-3.92
-6.4
-3.74
9.07
Net profit growth
389.31
-192
31.74
-18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
C P Mehra
Managing Director
Ashok Mehra
Director
Sanjay Khanna
Director
S A Hussain
Director
B B Bhattacharya
Director
Anil Kumar Saha
Director
Mina Roy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bala Techno Industries Ltd
Summary
Bala Techno Industries Ltd formerly Bala Techno Synthetics Ltd is a well known name of the Kolkata based Bala Group essentially being in the field of Textiles for more than three decades with a combined group turnover of $100 Million, is involved in the manufacture of narrow woven and knit fabrics for use in the Apparel and lingerie industries supplying both in the domestic and international markets. BTIL shares are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).Bala Techno Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year 1990 and was promoted by the Kolkata based Mehras engaged in the manufacturing of textile fabrics, elastic tapes, processing, mercerizing and dyeing of textile knit fabrics and export of jacquard tapes to top garment exporters based in the domestic market and Bangladesh.The company is Specializing in the manufacture of Woven and Knitted Elastic and non-Elastic Narrow Fabric and Distinguished and its Products are trusted by international companies and brands such as Sara Lee in the USA and Jordache in Canada. Through a professional, dedicated, and experienced team, vertical production efficiency, and the latest in technologically advanced machinery, Bala Techno meets its customers needs and those of an ever-changing and dynamic global market.The company is one of the largest and oldest manufacturers of narrow woven fabrics having a monthly production capacity of approximately 2.5 million metres producing a variety of elastics for use in the lingerie and Apparel industr
Read More
