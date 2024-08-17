Summary

Bala Techno Industries Ltd formerly Bala Techno Synthetics Ltd is a well known name of the Kolkata based Bala Group essentially being in the field of Textiles for more than three decades with a combined group turnover of $100 Million, is involved in the manufacture of narrow woven and knit fabrics for use in the Apparel and lingerie industries supplying both in the domestic and international markets. BTIL shares are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).Bala Techno Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year 1990 and was promoted by the Kolkata based Mehras engaged in the manufacturing of textile fabrics, elastic tapes, processing, mercerizing and dyeing of textile knit fabrics and export of jacquard tapes to top garment exporters based in the domestic market and Bangladesh.The company is Specializing in the manufacture of Woven and Knitted Elastic and non-Elastic Narrow Fabric and Distinguished and its Products are trusted by international companies and brands such as Sara Lee in the USA and Jordache in Canada. Through a professional, dedicated, and experienced team, vertical production efficiency, and the latest in technologically advanced machinery, Bala Techno meets its customers needs and those of an ever-changing and dynamic global market.The company is one of the largest and oldest manufacturers of narrow woven fabrics having a monthly production capacity of approximately 2.5 million metres producing a variety of elastics for use in the lingerie and Apparel industr

