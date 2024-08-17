iifl-logo-icon 1
Bala Techno Industries Ltd Share Price

1.05
(-4.55%)
Mar 14, 2017|03:11:00 PM

Bala Techno Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

1.15

Prev. Close

1.1

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

1.15

Day's Low

1.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

8.87

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.73

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Bala Techno Industries Ltd Corporate Action

Bala Techno Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bala Techno Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:56 AM
Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.30%

Non-Promoter- 8.75%

Institutions: 8.74%

Non-Institutions: 53.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bala Techno Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

6.98

6.98

6.98

6.98

Preference Capital

17.73

17.73

1.53

1.53

Reserves

0.66

3.54

3.6

3.54

Net Worth

25.37

28.25

12.11

12.05

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

224.64

156.51

134.61

60.68

yoy growth (%)

43.52

16.27

121.81

-50.3

Raw materials

-209.59

-140.42

-117.9

-45.07

As % of sales

93.29

89.71

87.58

74.26

Employee costs

-2.66

-2.78

-2.68

-2.33

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-0.19

0.02

0.03

0.03

Depreciation

-0.39

-0.59

-0.59

-0.58

Tax paid

-0.09

-0.08

0.02

0.01

Working capital

-0.78

16.88

7.02

-13.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

43.52

16.27

121.81

-50.3

Op profit growth

-5.44

-6.15

-2.3

7.85

EBIT growth

-3.92

-6.4

-3.74

9.07

Net profit growth

389.31

-192

31.74

-18

Bala Techno Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bala Techno Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

C P Mehra

Managing Director

Ashok Mehra

Director

Sanjay Khanna

Director

S A Hussain

Director

B B Bhattacharya

Director

Anil Kumar Saha

Director

Mina Roy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bala Techno Industries Ltd

Summary

Bala Techno Industries Ltd formerly Bala Techno Synthetics Ltd is a well known name of the Kolkata based Bala Group essentially being in the field of Textiles for more than three decades with a combined group turnover of $100 Million, is involved in the manufacture of narrow woven and knit fabrics for use in the Apparel and lingerie industries supplying both in the domestic and international markets. BTIL shares are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).Bala Techno Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year 1990 and was promoted by the Kolkata based Mehras engaged in the manufacturing of textile fabrics, elastic tapes, processing, mercerizing and dyeing of textile knit fabrics and export of jacquard tapes to top garment exporters based in the domestic market and Bangladesh.The company is Specializing in the manufacture of Woven and Knitted Elastic and non-Elastic Narrow Fabric and Distinguished and its Products are trusted by international companies and brands such as Sara Lee in the USA and Jordache in Canada. Through a professional, dedicated, and experienced team, vertical production efficiency, and the latest in technologically advanced machinery, Bala Techno meets its customers needs and those of an ever-changing and dynamic global market.The company is one of the largest and oldest manufacturers of narrow woven fabrics having a monthly production capacity of approximately 2.5 million metres producing a variety of elastics for use in the lingerie and Apparel industr
