Bala Techno Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
6.98
6.98
6.98
6.98
Preference Capital
17.73
17.73
1.53
1.53
Reserves
0.66
3.54
3.6
3.54
Net Worth
25.37
28.25
12.11
12.05
Minority Interest
Debt
27.24
27.74
26.83
26.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.32
0.21
0.29
0.36
Total Liabilities
52.93
56.2
39.23
39.37
Fixed Assets
2.96
4.94
5.53
6.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.07
2.07
2.07
2.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.07
0.06
0.05
0.04
Networking Capital
47.29
48.36
29.77
29.83
Inventories
18.28
25.44
20.55
20.89
Inventory Days
29.7
59.32
55.71
125.63
Sundry Debtors
42.7
29.25
30.21
30.11
Debtor Days
69.37
68.21
81.91
181.09
Other Current Assets
10.4
8.85
8.41
9.44
Sundry Creditors
-23.52
-10.08
-28.5
-29.7
Creditor Days
38.21
23.5
77.27
178.62
Other Current Liabilities
-0.57
-5.1
-0.9
-0.91
Cash
0.55
0.78
1.81
1.3
Total Assets
52.94
56.21
39.23
39.37
