Bala Techno Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-0.19
0.02
0.03
0.03
Depreciation
-0.39
-0.59
-0.59
-0.58
Tax paid
-0.09
-0.08
0.02
0.01
Working capital
-0.78
16.88
7.02
-13.01
Other operating items
Operating
-1.46
16.22
6.48
-13.54
Capital expenditure
1.01
0
0
0.7
Free cash flow
-0.45
16.22
6.48
-12.83
Equity raised
4.48
23.4
7.07
6.98
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.37
1.01
0.07
15.96
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.41
40.64
13.63
10.1
No Record Found
