Bala Techno Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.05
(-4.55%)
Mar 14, 2017|03:12:00 PM

Bala Techno Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-0.19

0.02

0.03

0.03

Depreciation

-0.39

-0.59

-0.59

-0.58

Tax paid

-0.09

-0.08

0.02

0.01

Working capital

-0.78

16.88

7.02

-13.01

Other operating items

Operating

-1.46

16.22

6.48

-13.54

Capital expenditure

1.01

0

0

0.7

Free cash flow

-0.45

16.22

6.48

-12.83

Equity raised

4.48

23.4

7.07

6.98

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.37

1.01

0.07

15.96

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

4.41

40.64

13.63

10.1

