Bala Techno Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.05
(-4.55%)
Mar 14, 2017|03:11:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Bala Techno Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

224.64

156.51

134.61

60.68

yoy growth (%)

43.52

16.27

121.81

-50.3

Raw materials

-209.59

-140.42

-117.9

-45.07

As % of sales

93.29

89.71

87.58

74.26

Employee costs

-2.66

-2.78

-2.68

-2.33

As % of sales

1.18

1.77

1.99

3.85

Other costs

-7.73

-8.38

-8.78

-7.91

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.44

5.35

6.52

13.03

Operating profit

4.65

4.92

5.24

5.36

OPM

2.07

3.14

3.89

8.84

Depreciation

-0.39

-0.59

-0.59

-0.58

Interest expense

-4.48

-4.44

-4.73

-4.92

Other income

0.03

0.13

0.12

0.17

Profit before tax

-0.19

0.02

0.03

0.03

Taxes

-0.09

-0.08

0.02

0.01

Tax rate

46.94

-357.55

78.84

37.16

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.28

-0.05

0.06

0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.28

-0.05

0.06

0.04

yoy growth (%)

389.31

-192

31.74

-18

NPM

-0.12

-0.03

0.04

0.08

