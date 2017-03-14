Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
224.64
156.51
134.61
60.68
yoy growth (%)
43.52
16.27
121.81
-50.3
Raw materials
-209.59
-140.42
-117.9
-45.07
As % of sales
93.29
89.71
87.58
74.26
Employee costs
-2.66
-2.78
-2.68
-2.33
As % of sales
1.18
1.77
1.99
3.85
Other costs
-7.73
-8.38
-8.78
-7.91
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.44
5.35
6.52
13.03
Operating profit
4.65
4.92
5.24
5.36
OPM
2.07
3.14
3.89
8.84
Depreciation
-0.39
-0.59
-0.59
-0.58
Interest expense
-4.48
-4.44
-4.73
-4.92
Other income
0.03
0.13
0.12
0.17
Profit before tax
-0.19
0.02
0.03
0.03
Taxes
-0.09
-0.08
0.02
0.01
Tax rate
46.94
-357.55
78.84
37.16
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.28
-0.05
0.06
0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.28
-0.05
0.06
0.04
yoy growth (%)
389.31
-192
31.74
-18
NPM
-0.12
-0.03
0.04
0.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.