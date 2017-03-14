DEAR MEMBERS

Your Directors present the 24th Annual Report together with the Audited statement of Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2015.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS

Year ended 31st March, 2015 Year ended 31st March, 2014 PARTICULARS (Rs. in lacs) (Rs. in lacs) REVENUE Income from operations 22464.47 15651.90 Other income 3.34 13.80 Changes in Inventories (732.32) 433.36 Total 21735.49 16099.06 EXPENSES a)Cost of materials consumed 531.28 1854.47 b) Purchases of stock in trade 19695.72 12621.68 c) Employee benefits expense 266.47 278.22 d) Other expenses 773.44 838.87 Total 21266.91 15593.24 OPERATING PROFIT 468.58 505.82 Finance costs 448.62 444.20 PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE DEPRECIATION 19.96 61.62 AMORTISATION & TAX EXPENSES Depreciation and AmortisationExpenses 39.63 59.33 PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAX (19.67) 2.29 Tax Expenses a) Current Tax - 16.51 b) Deferred Taxation 9.24 (8.31) PROFIT/(LOSS) AFTER TAX (28.91) (5.91) Add: Profit/loss brought forward From previous year 266.13 272.04 Transferred to Depreciation As per 1(v) of the Notes to The accounts & Significant policies 259.10 (21.88) 266.13

2. DIVIDEND

In the absence of Profits, your Directors regret their inability to propose Dividend.

3. PERFORMANCE AND OUTLOOK

The Gross Income for the year was Rs. 21735.49 Lacs against Rs. 16099.06 Lacs in previous year and the net loss was 28.91 Lacs for the year against net loss of Rs. 5.91 lacs in previous year. On account of adverse market trend, the company sustained loss during the year under review. However the company expects better results in the ensuing year.

4. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE :

Your Directors affirm their commitments to the corporate governance standards prescribed by the securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).A Report on corporate Governance along with certificate from Company Secretaries for its compliance and management discussion and analysis as required under 49 of the listing agreement is attached.

5. DIRECTORSS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby confirmed:

i) That in the preparation of the accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2015 the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.

ii) That the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the Loss of the Company for the year under review.

iii) That the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

iv) That the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

v) That the Directors have prepared the accounts for the financial year ended 31st March 2015 on a going concern basis.

vi) The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of the applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

6. DIRECTORS

Shri C.P. Mehra retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and, being eligible, offers himself for reappointment.

The company has received requisite notices in writing from members proposing Shri Sanjay Khanna, Smt Mina Roy and Shri Anil Kumar Saha for appointment as Independent Directors pursuant to provisions of Companies Act, 2013.

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet with the criteria of Independence as prescribed both under sub-section(6) of section 149 of the companies Act,2013 and under Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with the stock Exchanges.

7. AUDITORS AND SECRETARIAL AUDIT

U Narain & Co., Chartered Accounts Statutory Auditors of the company holds office till the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting and are eligible for reappointment. They have confirmed their eligibility to the effect that their reappointment, if made would be within the prescribed limits under the Act and that they are not disqualified for re-appointment.

The Notes on Financial Statement referred to in the Auditors Report are self- explanatory and do not call for any further comments. The Auditors report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remarks.

The Board has appointed Practicing Company Secretary to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial Year 2014-2015. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2015 is annexed herewith marked as Annexure I to this report.

The Secretarial Audit Report contains certain observations regarding which Boards comment is given below.

The Board has at all times been duly constituted with adequate number of Independent Directors. The existing Independent directors have continued to function as Independent Directors in the Board as well as in the Committees of the Board. However, having being apprised of the legal requirement of appointing the existing Independent directors as per Companies Act, 2013 ,steps are being taken for their appointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Committees of the Board would consequently be reconstituted with the regularization of the appointment of Independent Directors.

The Company is in the process of appointing Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer in accordance with the provisions of the Act. The non-filing of certain forms were mainly due to inadvertence with the advent of the new companies Act 2013. The Company is taking steps to upload the required documents on its website.

The provisions of clause 49 is not mandatory to be complied with, by the company ,since the paid-up capital is less than Rs.10 crores and the net worth does not exceed Rs.25 crores. However the Company has been regularly complying with the Corporate Governance norms.

8. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUT GO

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:

The Companys activities involve less consumption of energy and there is very little scope for energy conservation. However, there is a conscious and concentrated drive towards conservation of energy in all its forms. Strict Vigilance is maintained over usage of energy by constant monitoring and educating the need to conserve energy. Replacement of worn out wires, control of idle running of machines, plugging of leakage and putting off power to all major equipment at non-working time, are some of the measures taken to conserve energy during the period.

Total energy consumption and energy consumption per unit.

Electricity For the year ended 31.03.2015 For the year ended 31.03.2014 Purchased units 802478 1217564 Total amount (Rs. in lacs) 75.07 102.36 Rate/Unit (Rs) 9.35 8.41

TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT:

The company has not obtained any technology from outside parties either from India or abroad nor entered any technical collaboration agreement with any party from abroad. The Company keeps abreast with the technology development and introduces, adopts and absorbs those sophisticated technologies, wherever suitable.

The company does not have any in-house Research and Development department. In case of any necessity in future, the company will take technical help from the outside agencies.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUT GO:

For the year ended 31.03.2015 For the year ended 31.03.2014 a) Earnings (Rs.in lacs) NIL 186.98 b) Expenditure (Rs. in lacs) NIL NIL

9. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

The details of the number of meetings of the Board held during the Financial Year 2014-15, forms part of the Corporate Governance Report.

10. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS BY THE COMPANY

Details of loans, guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the Notes to Financial Statements.

11. VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has a vigil mechanism / whistle Blower policy for Directors and employees to report genuine concerns or grievances.

12. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has an effective internal control and risk mitigation system, which has consistently assessed and strengthened with standard operating procedure. Audit Committee of the Board of Directors actively reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control systems and suggests improvements to strengthen the same.

13. RISK MANAGEMENT

The Risk Management is a very important part of business. The main aim of risk management is to identify, monitor and take precautionary measures in respect of the events that may pose risks for the business. The Company is having a business risk management framework in place, which defines the risk management approach of the company and includes periodic review of such risks and mitigating controls and reporting mechanism of such risks.

14. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

The Board of Directors has framed a policy which lays down a frame work in relation to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management of the Company. This policy also lays down criteria for selection and appointment of Board Members.

15. DEPOSITS FROM PUBLIC

The Company has not accepted any deposits from public and as such no amount on account of principal or interest on deposit from public was outstanding as on the date of the Balance sheet.

16. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The extract of Annual Return in Form MGT-9 as per Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 12 (1) of Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014 is annexed hereto as Annexure II and forms part of this report.

17. PERSONNEL & INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

Industrial Relations were cordial and satisfactory. There were no employees whose particulars are to be given in terms of Section 134(3)(q) of the companies Act ,2013 read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel), Rules 2014.

18. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors place on record their appreciation for valuable co-operation and support received from Central/State Government and in particular from the Financial Institutions and Banks.

They are also grateful to shareholders, customers and suppliers of the company for their continued valued support.

Your Directors also wish to place on record their appreciation for devoted services of the sincere workers, staff and Executive of the company.