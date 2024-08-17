Bala Techno Industries Ltd Summary

Bala Techno Industries Ltd formerly Bala Techno Synthetics Ltd is a well known name of the Kolkata based Bala Group essentially being in the field of Textiles for more than three decades with a combined group turnover of $100 Million, is involved in the manufacture of narrow woven and knit fabrics for use in the Apparel and lingerie industries supplying both in the domestic and international markets. BTIL shares are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).Bala Techno Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year 1990 and was promoted by the Kolkata based Mehras engaged in the manufacturing of textile fabrics, elastic tapes, processing, mercerizing and dyeing of textile knit fabrics and export of jacquard tapes to top garment exporters based in the domestic market and Bangladesh.The company is Specializing in the manufacture of Woven and Knitted Elastic and non-Elastic Narrow Fabric and Distinguished and its Products are trusted by international companies and brands such as Sara Lee in the USA and Jordache in Canada. Through a professional, dedicated, and experienced team, vertical production efficiency, and the latest in technologically advanced machinery, Bala Techno meets its customers needs and those of an ever-changing and dynamic global market.The company is one of the largest and oldest manufacturers of narrow woven fabrics having a monthly production capacity of approximately 2.5 million metres producing a variety of elastics for use in the lingerie and Apparel industries. It is making all efforts to enter the potentially lucrative sportswear industry as well in the near future.The company also has a Dyeing plant where the fabric is dyed and mercerized according to customers specifications mainly for locally based garment exporters based in Kolkata.The company is also expanding the existing narrow woven fabrics Line to cater to increased demand for exports with the introduction of 3 new fully automatic technologically advanced high -hook machines specially for premium export orders only. In view of the ever increasing demand for such products, it is further planning to upgrade its existing facility located at Falta Industrial Growth Centre (under Special economic Zone) for export to other potentially lucrative countries.