Balaji Distilleries Ltd merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
143.02
65.42
Preference Capital
0
59.62
Reserves
-256.9
-319.67
Net Worth
-113.88
-194.63
Minority Interest
Debt
68
134.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
-45.88
-60.32
Fixed Assets
158.85
150.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
15.19
15.09
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
-249.05
-251.41
Inventories
37.42
34.54
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
48.82
33.84
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
14
11.9
Sundry Creditors
-348
-330.42
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.29
-1.27
Cash
29.13
25.3
Total Assets
-45.88
-60.32
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.