Bellary Steels & Alloys Ltd liquidated Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
81.23
Preference Capital
158.43
Reserves
-790.16
Net Worth
-550.5
Minority Interest
Debt
2,704.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
Total Liabilities
2,154.26
Fixed Assets
2,179.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
85.51
Networking Capital
-112.01
Inventories
11.02
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.37
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
11.94
Sundry Creditors
-35.23
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-102.11
Cash
1
Total Assets
2,154.26
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.