Bengal Steel Industries Limited was incorporated on March 12, 1947. The Company is presently engaged in the business of Steel Manufacturing and Fabrication of Iron & Alloy Steel Ingotand Mild Steel Ingot, Real Estate and Other Allied Services having the manufacturing plant in Kolkata. The Company is making arrangements and evaluates options to increase and diversify the line of business for future growth and prosperity.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.