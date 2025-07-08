iifl-logo
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd Share Price Live

0.05
(25.00%)
May 17, 2024|12:00:00 AM

  • Open0.05
  • Day's High0.05
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.04
  • Day's Low0.05
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.53
  • EPS0.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.02
  • Div. Yield0
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

0.05

Prev. Close

0.04

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.05

Day's Low

0.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

20.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.02

P/E

0.14

EPS

0.37

Divi. Yield

0

Bengal Steel Industries Ltd Corporate Action

12 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

Bengal Steel Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bengal Steel Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:37 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.99%

Non-Promoter- 2.87%

Institutions: 2.87%

Non-Institutions: 22.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bengal Steel Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.98

4.9

4.71

4.6

Net Worth

9.88

9.8

9.61

9.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.48

0.36

0

0.3

yoy growth (%)

33.33

23,522.04

-99.49

-37.5

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.02

-0.09

-0.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.45

0.21

-0.31

0.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.07

-0.04

0

-0.03

Working capital

-0.12

0.75

-8.48

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

33.33

23,522.04

-99.49

-37.5

Op profit growth

47.41

-160.97

-1,233.19

-88.69

EBIT growth

107.49

-170.05

-840.24

-53.33

Net profit growth

115.04

-156.35

-2,762.91

-48.59

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

0.57

0.48

0.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.57

0.48

0.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.05

0

0.24

Bengal Steel Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

842.8

115.292,08,619.271,549.940.712,235.87118.79

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,374.85

62.661,37,216.06774.10.313,846.1186.99

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.35

071,516.2917.20.11587.6275.27

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,310.5

82.769,593.68278.540911.69579.14

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,858.95

39.1967,591.84309.070.43911.76396.45

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bengal Steel Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Prakash Agarwal

Director

Ritu Agarwal

Director

Sanjib Kumar Roychowdhury

Director

V N Agarwal

Company Secretary

Neha Mehra

Director

B K Nawandia

Registered Office

Trinity Plaza 3rd Flr,

84/1A Topsia Road (South),

West Bengal - 700046

Tel: 91-33-30216800

Website: https://www.bengalsteel.co.in

Email: bengalsteel@bengalsteel.co.in

Registrar Office

59C Chowinghee Road,

3rd Flr,

Kolkata-700020

Tel: 91-033-22890540

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: kolkata@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Bengal Steel Industries Limited was incorporated on March 12, 1947. The Company is presently engaged in the business of Steel Manufacturing and Fabrication of Iron & Alloy Steel Ingotand Mild Steel In...
Read More

Reports by Bengal Steel Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Bengal Steel Industries Ltd share price today?

The Bengal Steel Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bengal Steel Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bengal Steel Industries Ltd is ₹0.02 Cr. as of 17 May ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bengal Steel Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bengal Steel Industries Ltd is 0.14 and 0.00 as of 17 May ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bengal Steel Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bengal Steel Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bengal Steel Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 17 May ‘24

What is the CAGR of Bengal Steel Industries Ltd?

Bengal Steel Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 150.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bengal Steel Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bengal Steel Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.99 %
Institutions - 2.87 %
Public - 22.13 %

