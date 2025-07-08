Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹0.05
Prev. Close₹0.04
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.05
Day's Low₹0.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹20.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.02
P/E0.14
EPS0.37
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.98
4.9
4.71
4.6
Net Worth
9.88
9.8
9.61
9.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.48
0.36
0
0.3
yoy growth (%)
33.33
23,522.04
-99.49
-37.5
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.02
-0.09
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.45
0.21
-0.31
0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.04
0
-0.03
Working capital
-0.12
0.75
-8.48
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
33.33
23,522.04
-99.49
-37.5
Op profit growth
47.41
-160.97
-1,233.19
-88.69
EBIT growth
107.49
-170.05
-840.24
-53.33
Net profit growth
115.04
-156.35
-2,762.91
-48.59
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
0.57
0.48
0.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.57
0.48
0.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.05
0
0.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
842.8
|115.29
|2,08,619.27
|1,549.94
|0.71
|2,235.87
|118.79
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,374.85
|62.66
|1,37,216.06
|774.1
|0.31
|3,846.1
|186.99
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.35
|0
|71,516.29
|17.2
|0.11
|587.6
|275.27
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,310.5
|82.7
|69,593.68
|278.54
|0
|911.69
|579.14
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,858.95
|39.19
|67,591.84
|309.07
|0.43
|911.76
|396.45
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Prakash Agarwal
Director
Ritu Agarwal
Director
Sanjib Kumar Roychowdhury
Director
V N Agarwal
Company Secretary
Neha Mehra
Director
B K Nawandia
Trinity Plaza 3rd Flr,
84/1A Topsia Road (South),
West Bengal - 700046
Tel: 91-33-30216800
Website: https://www.bengalsteel.co.in
Email: bengalsteel@bengalsteel.co.in
59C Chowinghee Road,
3rd Flr,
Kolkata-700020
Tel: 91-033-22890540
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: kolkata@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Bengal Steel Industries Limited was incorporated on March 12, 1947. The Company is presently engaged in the business of Steel Manufacturing and Fabrication of Iron & Alloy Steel Ingotand Mild Steel In...
