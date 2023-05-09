To the Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their 77tn Annual Report together with the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Accounts of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

COMPANY PERFORMANCE

2023 - 2024 2022- 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS Rs. In Lakhs Rs. In Lakhs Total Income 48.00 71.52 Net Profit before Tax 9.22 22.42 Less: Provision for Taxation 1.44 3.50 Net Profit after Tax 7.78 18.93 Add: Opening Balance in Statement of Profit & Loss 490.25 471.33 Closing Balance 498.04 490.25

DIVIDEND

The Directors have considered to plough back the profit in business for better financial strength and as such they have not recommended any dividend for the year under review.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review is appended below:

A. BUSINESS

The Company is presently engaged in the business of Steel Manufacturing and Fabrication, Real Estate and Other Allied Services. Arrangements are in hand to diversify its line of business for the future growth and prosperity.

B. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS & FUTURE PROSPECTS

The operations of the Company were stable during the year under review. The Board of your Company is exploring alternatives for improving its operations for long term growth,

C. OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS, RISKS AND CONCERNS

Your Companys objective is to effect improvement in its operations. However, the Company is exposed to threats and risks, as faced by other organizations in general and those engaged in similar business, like adverse changes in the general economic and market conditions, changes in Government policies and regulations etc.

D. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM

The Company has Internal control procedures commensurate with the nature of its business and size of its operations. The objectives of these procedures are to ensure efficient use and protection of Companys resources, accuracy in financial reports and due compliance of applicable statutes and Companys norms, policies and procedures.

E. HUMAN RESOURCES

There was no loss of work or any human resource related problem during the year.

DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Mr. V.N. Agarwal (DIN: 00408731) Director, retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment. His brief resume is attached to the Notice of the said Meeting.

Ms. Neha Mehra was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with effect from 22nd May, 2023 on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee in terms of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013.

NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS HELD

During the Financial Year 2023-24, Seven (7) Board Meetings were held on 3fd May, 2023, 22nd May, 2023, 29th May, 2023, 9th August, 2023, 8th November, 2023, 4th December, 2023 and 1st February, 2024.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In accordance with Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 your Board of Directors confirms that:-

(a) in the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for that period;

(c) the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the annual accounts of the Company have been prepared on a "going concern" basis;

(e) the directors had laid down interna! financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

(f) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

POLICY FOR DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT

The Company believes that in order to ensure that the Board of Directors can discharge their duties and responsibilities effectively; it aims to have a Board with optimum combination of experience and commitment with the presence of Independent Directors.

Such Board can provide a long term plan for the Companys growth, improve the quality of governance and increase the confidence of its members.

The Company has a policy in terms of Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 on directors appointment and remuneration including the criteria for determining their qualifications, positive attributes and independence.

BOARD EVALUATION

The Board has evaluated the effectiveness of its functioning and that of the Committees and of individual Directors by seeking inputs on various aspects of Board/Committee Governance and considered and discussed in details the inputs received from the Directors.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee as on 31st March, 2024 comprised of Mr. S.K. Roychowdhury as the Committee Chairman and Mr. V.N. Agarwal and Mr. G.K. Agarwal as the other Members. All the recommendations made by the Audit Committee during the financial year under review were considered by the Board.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee as on 31st March, 2024 comprised of Mr. V.N. Agarwal as the Committee Chairman and Mr. S.K. Roychowdhury and Mr. G.K. Agarwal as the other Members. All the recommendations made by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee during the financial year under review were considered by the Board.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS DECLARATION

The Independent Directors meet the criteria of being Independent (as prescribed in the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations) and an Independency Certificate from them have been obtained.

ANNUAL RETURN

As provided under Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Return as on 31st March, 2024 in Form MGT-7 is available on the Website of the Company at: http://www.bengalsteel.co.in/investor.php.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s S. Ghose & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 302184E/E300007) Statutory Auditor of the Company were appointed to hold office for a term of five years commencing from the Financial Year 2022-23 till the conclusion of the AGM of the Company to be held in the year 2027.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed a Practicing Company Secretary to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended 315t March, 2024 is annexed herewith as Annexure A.

COST AUDIT

The Company is not required to maintain cost records in terms of Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All contracts/arrangements/transactions entered by the Company with its Related Parties during the financial year were on arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. Hence the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and disclosure in Form AOC-2 are not applicable. The transactions with Related Parties are disclosed in the Notes to the Financial Statements.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, INVESTMENTS AND GUARANTEES

Details of Loans, Investments and Guarantees, if any, given/made by the Company are disclosed in the Notes to the Financial Statements.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 and no public deposits were outstanding or remained unclaimed as on 31st March, 2024.

SUBSIDIARY COMPANY

Pursuant to Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, a Statement containing the salient features of the financial statements of the Companys Subsidiary Company in Form AOC-1 has been enclosed with the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company.

The overall performance of the Company and its Subsidiarys share during the period under review is detailed in Form AOC-1.

VIGIL MECHANISM

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, a Vigil Mechanism for Directors and Employees has been established, details of which are given on the website of the Company.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL

The Companys internal financial control systems are commensurate with the Companys size and nature of business enabling it to safeguard assets, prevent and detect frauds 3S well as other irregularities.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Risk Management is the process of identification, assessment and prioritization of risks to minimize/mitigate/monitor the probability and/or impact of unfortunate events. Risk Management Policy enables the Company to manage such uncertainties and changes in the internal and external environment to reduce their negative impact. The Board of Directors of the Company, as and when needed, develops such policies for assessing and managing the risks in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

Disclosures in terms of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made there under in respect of Directors Remuneration, were not applicable to the Company during the year ended 31st March, 2024 as no remuneration is being paid to Directors other than sitting fees for attending the Board Meetings.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Particulars relating to Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo, as required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 were not applicable to the Company during the year ended 31st March, 2024.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors would like to thank shareholders, bankers and all other business associates for the continuous support given by them to the Company.