Bengal Steel Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.45
0.21
-0.31
0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.04
0
-0.03
Working capital
-0.12
0.75
-8.48
0
Other operating items
Operating
0.25
0.92
-8.79
0
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.25
0.92
-8.79
0
Equity raised
8.45
8.65
9.82
9.78
Investing
0
3.57
-0.18
0.02
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
8.7
13.14
0.84
9.81
