Bengal Steel Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.98
4.9
4.71
4.6
Net Worth
9.88
9.8
9.61
9.5
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
9.88
9.8
9.61
9.5
Fixed Assets
0.31
0.32
0.33
0.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.16
4.16
4.4
4.41
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.06
5.21
4.84
4.78
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
5.61
5.74
5.38
5.48
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.55
-0.53
-0.54
-0.7
Cash
0.35
0.11
0.04
0.19
Total Assets
9.88
9.8
9.61
9.5
