Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.48
0.36
0
0.3
yoy growth (%)
33.33
23,522.04
-99.49
-37.5
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.02
-0.09
-0.02
As % of sales
9.21
6.27
6,005.82
9.49
Other costs
-0.13
-0.13
-0.24
-0.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.24
37.15
16,006.33
80.68
Operating profit
0.3
0.2
-0.33
0.02
OPM
62.53
56.56
-21,912.16
9.82
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.15
0.01
0.03
0.02
Profit before tax
0.45
0.21
-0.31
0.04
Taxes
-0.07
-0.04
0
-0.03
Tax rate
-16.64
-19.56
0
-72.2
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.37
0.17
-0.31
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.37
0.17
-0.31
0.01
yoy growth (%)
115.04
-156.35
-2,762.91
-48.59
NPM
78.26
48.52
-20,342.29
3.88
