Bengal Steel Industries Ltd Management Discussions

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review is appended below:
A. BUSINESS
The Company is presently engaged in the business of Steel Manufacturing and Fabrication, Real Estate and Other Allied Services. Arrangements are in hand to diversify its line of business for the future growth and prosperity.
B. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS & FUTURE PROSPECTS
The operations of the Company were stable during the year under review. The Board of your Company is exploring alternatives for improving its operations for long term growth.
C. OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS, RISKS AND CONCERNS
Your Companys objective is to effect improvement in its operations. However, the Company is exposed to threats and risks, as faced by other organizations in general and those engaged in similar business, like adverse changes in the general economic and market conditions, changes in Government policies and regulations etc.
D. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM
The Company has Internal control procedures commensurate with the nature of its business and size of its operations. The objectives of these procedures are to ensure efficient use and protection of Companys resources, accuracy in financial reports and due compliance of applicable statutes and Companys norms, policies and procedures.
E. HUMAN RESOURCES
There was no loss of work or any human resource related problem during the year.
