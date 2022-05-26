To the Members of

Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2022, and the statement of Profit and Loss, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2022, and profit/loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Companyso far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) the balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss and the cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2022 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2022 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

(g) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company does not have pending litigations which will impact the financial position in its financial statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts that require provision under any law or accounting standards for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which are required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year.

For SPAK & Co

F.R.NO.: 139877W

Chartered Accountants

Shivraj Patil

Partner

M. No.:138320

Place: Pune

Date: 26.05.2022

UDIN: 22138320AJQIOQ5778

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT COMPANIES (AUDITORS REPORT) ORDER, 2020

(i) The Company does not hold fixed assets, therefore clause (a),clause (b), clause (c),Clause(d) and Clause (e) hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanations given by the management the company does not hold any inventory, the reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(b) The company has not raised or sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets, thus reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(b) Company has not provided any guarantee and investment at the reporting period end. Reviewed the security deposit conditions and found no exception.

(c) Company has not provided any loans and advances in nature of loan, hence, reporting is not required for the clause.

(d) As per above clause 3(iii)(C), reporting is not required for the relevant clause.

(e) As per above clause 3(iii)(C), reporting is not required for the relevant clause.

(f) As per above clause 3(iii)(C), reporting is not required for the relevant clause

iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans, investments and guarantees, provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public. Therefore, the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provision of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under, Therefore, the provisions of Clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company

vi) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Act.

vii)(a) The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2022 for a period of more than six months from the date of becoming payable, details of which are given below;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2022 for a period of more than six months from the date of becoming payable.

viii) As per information and explanation provided to us there were no transactions which were not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961.

ix)(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to banks or financial institution or dues to debenture holders. The Company did not have any outstanding loans or borrowings dues in respect of government during the year.

(b) The company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The company has not applied for any loans during the financial year, thus reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(d) As reported in above clause the company has not procured any loans during the financial year, thus reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures, thus reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(f) As reported in above clause the company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, thus reporting under this clause is not applicable.

x)(a) As reported the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year, thus reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and if so, thus the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

(xi)(a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by the officers and employees of the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) Auditor has not filed the ADT-4 during the year. Hence, no disclosure is required for the clause.

(c) Based upon the audit procedures performed we report that no whistle blower complaint has been registered by company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause xii of the order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given by the management and audit procedures performed by us, transactions with the related parties arein compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the Ind AS financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on our examination the company has internal audit system which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the statutory auditor has not observed any material discrepancies affecting audit report opinion.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in Section 192 of the Act.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 45- IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are applicable to the Company and company has also entered into NBFC or financial institution transaction during the year.

As per structure and transaction of the company, it can be ascertained that the company is not Core Investment Company (CIC) as per RBI Act, thus reporting under clause xvi (a),(b),(c) & (d) is not applicable.

(xvii) As per the calculation suggested by guidance note on schedule III by ICAI, we can report that the company has not incurred the cash losses during the year.

(xviii) Company has appointed the new auditor for current year, hence we can report that resignation has been provided by the statutory auditor.

(xix) No exceptions has been noted related to liquidity risk, hence no reporting is required for the clause.

(xx) On the basis of procedures performed, we report that the management has complied with the schedule VII and Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(xxi) Company does not have any component. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Bhagyashree Leasing and Finance Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2022 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2022, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

NON-BANKING FINANCIAL COMPANIES AUDITORS REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2022

TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Limited

As required by the Non-Banking Financial Companies Auditors Report (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 issued by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the matters specified in Para 3 and 4 of the said Directions to the extent applicable to Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Limited (‘the Company") and according to the information and explanations given to us for the purpose of audit, we report that:

a. The Company had applied for registration as provided in Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) and has been granted certificate of registration dated 26 May, 1998 from the Reserve Bank of India as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Further, the company is entitled to continue to hold such Registration in terms of its asset/income pattern as on 31st March, 2022.

b. The company meets the required net owned fund requirements as laid down in Master Direction - Non-Banking Financial Company-Non-Systemically Important Non Deposit taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016.

c. The Board of Directors of the Company has passed a resolution for non-acceptance of any public deposits;

d. The company has not accepted any public deposits during the year under reference; and

e. The company has complied with prudential norms relating to the income recognition, accounting standards, asset classification and provision of bad and doubtful debts as applicable to it.

