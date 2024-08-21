Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹29.65
Prev. Close₹31.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.23
Day's High₹29.65
Day's Low₹29.65
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹4.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.38
P/E329.44
EPS0.09
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.87
-1.92
-1.94
-1.99
Net Worth
1.63
1.58
1.56
1.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.99
-0.13
-0.04
-0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & CEO
Rajas Vimalkumar Jain
Executive Director & CFO
Ameya Inderkumar Jain
Director
Ranjana Jain
Independent Director
Mangesh Nandkumar Gulunjkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gauri Shirish Sodani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Ltd
Summary
The Company was incorporated on Aug, 1994 as a private limited in the name of Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Pvt Ltd, promoted by Reena Bagai and Anita Fernandes. In Oct, 94 its converted into public limited to carry on the activities of Leasing, Hire Purchase, Bills Discounting, Inter Corporate,Consultancy & Secondary Market Operations etc. In Jan, 95 Company came out with public issue of 33,50,000 equity shares aggregating Rs. 335 lacs to meet the needs of its expanding business by long term funds and to raise finance to the start the business of leasing, finance, discounting, merchant banking and portfolio management.
