Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Background:

Bhagyashree Leasing and Finance Limited (the Company) is a non-deposit accepting NonBanking Finance Company ("NBFC"), holding a Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") engaged in a loan finance business. The Company is headquartered in Pune.

Industry and Economic Scenario:

A brief summary of FY2022 and the impact of COVID-19 pandemic are discussed below:

Indias real GDP growth for FY 2021-22 was 8.7%, which is amongst the highest in leading economies, as the Indian economy bounced back during the year exhibiting resilience during the pandemic. As the year progressed, most of the economic indicators such as GST collection, IIP, Exports and UPI transactions saw an uptick, indicating a steady recovery from the lows of the first quarter of FY 2021-22. This was also reflected in the credit growth for both Banks and NBFCs where the larger, well-funded ones witnessed a swifter recovery on the back of ebbing third wave of COVID-19 and easing of restrictions.

While Indias growth outlook for the year ahead remains bright, driven by private consumption and elevated public spending, but risks remain, the biggest of which is inflation. Higher inflation can curtail the discretionary consumption and unfavourably affect the recovering domestic demand. The ongoing geopolitical crisis has caused supply chain disruptions which has led to higher commodity prices; if this gets prolonged, it can further fuel the inflation. The depreciating Rupee can become another issue as India is one of the biggest importers of crude oil leading to likely rise in trade deficit in FY 2022-23. As Rupee depreciates and import prices go up, taming inflation can become an uphill task for the central bank. A slower than expected global growth recovery may affect the demand for exports.

Indias retail inflation soared to an 18-month high of 7.5% in April 2022 driven by inflationary pressures, post which the RBI announced a 40 bps repo rate hike in May 2022 in an off-cycle monetary policy to combat the said rise in inflation. While RBIs stance remains accommodative in order to support growth, ensuring that inflation remains within the target going forward shall be key for a sustainable growth environment. However, a downside to this is any further increase in the rates may force Banks and NBFCs to further increase their lending rates, and thus affecting consumption and capital expenditure.

Nevertheless, the opportunities for growth remain intact driven by strong economic fundamentals, favourable economic policies (such as PLI scheme, Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and Startup India initiative), digital push, demographic dividend and growing global preference for India as an investment destination. Further, as the Company enters into FY 2022-23, the thrust on capital expenditure in Union Budget 2022 is a welcome move and expected to push demand through multiplie reffect on the economy.

Given the proactive efforts by the regulator and the push from the government to support growth, the Company expects the inflationary environment to soften and a large vaccinated population is likely to contain the impact of subsequent COVID-19 waves, which will give way to robust growth going forward.

This in turn shall spur credit demand across retail, SME and corporate segments, and reflect in the performance of the financial services sector as a whole.

Evolving Regulatory Landscape

Over the past few years, financial services as a sector has come under increased scrutiny and therefore, greater regulatory supervision This is especially true for NBFCs, as over the years, the sector has undergone considerable evolution in terms of size, complexity and interconnectedness within the financial sector. With a view to bridge the regulatory gaps between the Banks and NBFCs, NBFCs are now increasingly being subject to regulations and guidelines at par with banks. Some of the key regulations and guidelines aimed at bringing this regulatory convergence between the Banks and NBFCs are:

i. Scale Based Regulations where NBFCs would be classified into layers on the basis of their size, activity and perceived risk. Effective October 2022, the said regulations would put in place enhanced regulatory standards pertaining to Capital, Prudential and Governance requirements. NBFCs which warrant enhanced regulatory requirements based on a set of parameters and scoring methodology will feature in the upper layer, while the middle layer will comprise of deposit-taking NBFCs irrespective of asset size, non-deposit-taking NBFCs with assets worth Rs 1,000 crore or more, as well as Housing Finance Companies.

ii. Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework prescribed for NBFCs as a tool for effective market discipline, to enable Supervisory intervention at appropriate time which require NBFCs to initiate and implement remedial measures in a timely manner, so as to restore its financial health. With the NBFC sector witnessing a high growth trajectory over the past decade and substantial inter-connectedness within the financial ecosystem, this framework is expected to further strengthen the supervisory tools available to the regulator to manage NBFCs.

iii. RBI circular dated November 12, 2021, pertaining to asset classification of NBFCs, whereby certain aspects such as classification of an account as Special Mention Account (SMA) and Non-Performing Asset (NPA) were clarified/harmonized. This has again been brought to ensure uniformity in the implementation of Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning norms across all lending institutions.

iv. RBI has tightened the norms around appointment of Auditors with issue of ‘Guidelines on appointment of Statutory Auditors with a view to strengthen governance relating to appointment of auditors and to improve the overall quality and standards of financial reporting of RBI regulated entities. It sets out the criteria for audit firms regarding the number of audits they can take at a time and how they should conduct it, while requiring joint audits for entities with asset size of more than Rs. 15,000 crore.

v. Extending Risk Based Internal Audit framework to NBFCs to enhance the quality and effectiveness of their internal audit systems and processes. It requires internal audit function to broadly assess and contribute to the overall improvement of the Organizations governance, Risk Management and control processes using a systematic and disciplined approach.

vi. Amendment in Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements by SEBI enhancing Disclosure norms and Compliance requirements for debt listed entities. Multiple provisions which were hitherto applicable only to equity listed entities were made applicable to High Value Debt Listed Entities ("HVDL"). HVDLs are entities with listed NCDs having outstanding value of Rs. 500 crore and above. Further, certain provisions which were already applicable to debt listed entities have also been amended resulting in additional compliances. The amendments encompassed areas such as board composition including independent directors, related party transactions, corporate governance requirements, disclosure of information, financial results and submissions to stock exchanges among others.

vii. Introduction of guidelines on declaration of dividends by NBFCs with the intent to infuse greater transparency and uniformity in practice. It requires NBFCs to comply with the minimum prudential requirements including capital adequacy and net NPA levels to be eligible to declare dividend within the prescribed Dividend Payout ratio.

Opportunities and Threats

Non-Banking Financial Companies ("NBFCs") remain one of the most important pillars for ushering financial inclusion in India, reaching out to a hitherto under/unserved populace and in the process leading to "formalization" of the credit demand. NBFCs cater to the needs of both the retail as well as commercial sectors and, at times, have been able to develop strong niches with their specialized credit delivery models that even larger players including banks, have found hard to match. This has further provided a fillip to employment generation and wealth creation and in the process, bringing in the benefits of economic progress to the weaker sections of the society.

While the economy is on the path to recovery, there are certain headwinds that may impact the growth and credit offtake. The NBFC sector may get impacted if elevated levels of retail inflation, crude oil prices and supply chain disruptions continue over a prolonged period. Borrowing rate is expected to rise in the wake of rate hikes announced by RBI in May 2022, which may lead to pressure on margins. Any loan re-pricing may lead to reduced demand as well as deterioration in credit quality for small borrowers.

However, theres room for optimism - receding pandemic impact along with large vaccinated population, rising private investments, higher consumption levels and thrust on capital expenditure in Union Budget 2022 shall in tandem lead to a higher growth trajectory for the economy. This shall also translate into a better performance vis-a-vis the year gone by for most of the leading financial services institutions including NBFCs.

The Company

The Company is not in operation for last couple of years hence its comparative figures/Analysis/Structure is available only with respect to non-revenue/business transactions as per Schedule V (B) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015;

Financial Review:

Your Company is a private sector Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) primarily involved in the business of leasing and hire purchase financing and financial services.

The Company has not earned income from operations during the financial year under review whereas, Total Expenses incurred during the year is Rs.9,79,816/- as against the expenses of previous year Rs.881,012/-.

Business Review:

The operations of the Company continue to be focused on Investment. The Directors are very much optimistic about further improvement in performance during the current year.

Risk Management:

Risk Management is an integral part of the Companys business strategy. The Company is exposed to specific risks that are peculiar to its business including interest rate volatility, economic cycle, market risk and credit risk. The management continuously assesses the risk and monitors the business and risk management policies to mitigate the risk.

Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy:

The Companys internal control system is designed to ensure operational efficiency, protection and conservation of resources, accuracy and promptness in financial reporting and compliance with laws and regulations. The internal control system is supported by an internal audit process for reviewing the adequacy and efficacy of the Companys internal controls, including its systems and processes and compliance with regulations and procedures. Internal Audit Reports are discussed with the Management which reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal controls in the Company.

Cautionary statements:

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectation may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied.