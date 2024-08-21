iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Ltd Company Summary

29.65
(-4.97%)
Nov 5, 2018|12:08:27 PM

Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Ltd Summary

The Company was incorporated on Aug, 1994 as a private limited in the name of Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Pvt Ltd, promoted by Reena Bagai and Anita Fernandes. In Oct, 94 its converted into public limited to carry on the activities of Leasing, Hire Purchase, Bills Discounting, Inter Corporate,Consultancy & Secondary Market Operations etc. In Jan, 95 Company came out with public issue of 33,50,000 equity shares aggregating Rs. 335 lacs to meet the needs of its expanding business by long term funds and to raise finance to the start the business of leasing, finance, discounting, merchant banking and portfolio management.

