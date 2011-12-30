To the Members of Bhagyodaya Infrastructure Development Limited

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Bhagyodaya Infrastructure DevelopmentLimited (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2014, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting standards referred to in Section 211(3C) of the Companies Act, 1956, read with the General Circular No.15/2013 dated 13th September, 2013 of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in respect of Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013. This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Companys internal control. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 1956, in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

(a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2014;

(b) in the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the loss for the year ended on that date; and

(c) in case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 and amended by the Companies (Auditors Report) (Amendment) Order, 2004 (together the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 227 (4A) of the Companies Act, 1956, we give in the Annexure, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 227(3) of the Companies Act, 1956, we report that:

(a) we have obtained all information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company, so far as appears from our examination of those books;

(c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) in our opinion, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Balance Sheet and the Cash Flow Statement comply with the accounting standards referred to in Section 211 (3C) of the Companies Act, 1956, read with the General Circular No.15/2013 dated 13th September, 2013 of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in respect of Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013; and

(e) on the basis of the written representations received from directors of the Company as on 31st March, 2014 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2014, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 274 (1)(g) of the Companies Act, 1956.

SHARP & TANNAN Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.109982W by the hand of MILIND P. PHADKE Partner Mumbai, Membership No. 033013

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 of our report of even date)

(i) (a) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of all fixed assets.

(b) As explained to us, these fixed assets have been physically verified by the management, in accordance with a phased programme of verification, which in our opinion, is reasonable, considering the size of the Company and nature of its assets. The frequency of physical verification is reasonable and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company has not disposed off any substantial part of its fixed assets during the year, so as to affect its going concern status.

(ii) (a) As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable.

(b) As per the information given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are, in our opinion, reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

(c) The Company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records, which were not material, have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms and other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. Accordingly, the Paragraphs 4(iii) (b), (c) and (d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any loans, secured or unsecured, from companies, firms and other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. Accordingly, the Paragraphs 4(iii) (f) and (g) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and nature of its business for the purchase of inventory and fixed assets and for the sale of goods and services. During the course of audit, we have neither come across nor have been informed of any continuing failure to correct major weaknesses in the aforesaid internal control system.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no contracts or arrangements that need to be entered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.

(vi) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public. Accordingly, the Paragraph 4(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with its size and the nature of its business.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 209 (1) (d) of the Companies Act, 1956.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, wealth tax, custom duty, excise duty, cess and other statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities except for service tax amounting to Rs.9,422,393 which were in arrears as at 31st March, 2014, for a period of more than six months from the date it become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues in respect of, income tax, VAT, wealth tax, service tax and cess as at 31 March 2014, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(x) The Company has accumulated losses as at 31st March, 2014 and it has incurred cash losses in the financial year ended on that date and has not incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xi) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues to any financial institutions or bank as at the balance sheet date. The Company has not issued any debentures.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not granted loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities. Accordingly, reporting on the Paragraph 4 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records of the Company examined by us The provisions of any special statute applicable to chit fund / nidhi / mutual benefit fund / societies are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the Paragraph 4 (xiii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not dealing in or trading in shares, securities debentures and other investments. Accordingly, the Paragraph 4(xiv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks and financial institutions.

(xvi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, on an overall basis the term loans have been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term investments.

(xviii) The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to parties or companies covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956, during the year. Accordingly, the Paragraph 4(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) The Company has not issued any debentures during the year. Accordingly, the Paragraph 4 (xix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xx) The Company has not raised any money by public issues during the year. Accordingly, the Paragraph 4 (xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) During the course of our examination of books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instances of material fraud on or by the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.