iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bhagyodaya Infrastructure Development Ltd Share Price

10.96
(4.98%)
Dec 30, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Bhagyodaya Infrastructure Development Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

10.96

Prev. Close

10.44

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

10.96

Day's Low

10.96

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-361.33

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.16

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Bhagyodaya Infrastructure Development Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Bhagyodaya Infrastructure Development Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Bhagyodaya Infrastructure Development Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:16 AM
Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015Sep-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.60%

Non-Promoter- 60.40%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 60.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Bhagyodaya Infrastructure Development Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

0.15

0.15

0.15

0.15

Preference Capital

6

6

6

6

Reserves

-0.85

0.85

1.14

1.08

Net Worth

5.3

7

7.29

7.23

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0.83

7.1

12.45

18.51

yoy growth (%)

-88.31

-42.92

-32.74

Raw materials

1.82

3.19

0.46

-3.27

As % of sales

220.26

44.93

3.7

17.69

Employee costs

-0.8

-1.7

-2.41

-3.12

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-2.43

-0.4

0.12

0.07

Depreciation

-1.06

-1.21

-1.39

-1.03

Tax paid

0.73

0.11

-0.06

0

Working capital

1.7

2.72

2.17

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-88.31

-42.92

-32.74

Op profit growth

-100.88

-27.35

64.99

EBIT growth

-214.69

-41.1

99.46

Net profit growth

491.95

-566.5

-18.83

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Bhagyodaya Infrastructure Development Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bhagyodaya Infrastructure Development Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CEO

Sanjiv Bansal

Director

Naman Manish Shah

Director

Arvind Kiran Singal

Director

Gaurav Mehra

Additional Director.

Mahendra K B Yadav

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bhagyodaya Infrastructure Development Ltd

Summary

No Record Found
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhagyodaya Infrastructure Development Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.