SectorConstruction
Open₹10.96
Prev. Close₹10.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹10.96
Day's Low₹10.96
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-361.33
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.16
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
0.15
0.15
0.15
0.15
Preference Capital
6
6
6
6
Reserves
-0.85
0.85
1.14
1.08
Net Worth
5.3
7
7.29
7.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.83
7.1
12.45
18.51
yoy growth (%)
-88.31
-42.92
-32.74
Raw materials
1.82
3.19
0.46
-3.27
As % of sales
220.26
44.93
3.7
17.69
Employee costs
-0.8
-1.7
-2.41
-3.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-2.43
-0.4
0.12
0.07
Depreciation
-1.06
-1.21
-1.39
-1.03
Tax paid
0.73
0.11
-0.06
0
Working capital
1.7
2.72
2.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-88.31
-42.92
-32.74
Op profit growth
-100.88
-27.35
64.99
EBIT growth
-214.69
-41.1
99.46
Net profit growth
491.95
-566.5
-18.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CEO
Sanjiv Bansal
Director
Naman Manish Shah
Director
Arvind Kiran Singal
Director
Gaurav Mehra
Additional Director.
Mahendra K B Yadav
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
