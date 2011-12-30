iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bhagyodaya Infrastructure Development Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.96
(4.98%)
Dec 30, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhagyodaya Infrastructure Development Ltd

Bhagyodaya Infrastructure Development Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-2.43

-0.4

0.12

0.07

Depreciation

-1.06

-1.21

-1.39

-1.03

Tax paid

0.73

0.11

-0.06

0

Working capital

1.7

2.72

2.17

Other operating items

Operating

-1.06

1.22

0.83

Capital expenditure

0

0.09

0.16

Free cash flow

-1.06

1.32

0.99

Equity raised

1.7

2.27

2.15

Investing

0

0

0

Financing

5.43

1.87

0.69

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

6.06

5.46

3.84

Bhagyodaya Infrastructure Development Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhagyodaya Infrastructure Development Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.