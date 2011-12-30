Bhagyodaya Infrastructure Development Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-2.43
-0.4
0.12
0.07
Depreciation
-1.06
-1.21
-1.39
-1.03
Tax paid
0.73
0.11
-0.06
0
Working capital
1.7
2.72
2.17
Other operating items
Operating
-1.06
1.22
0.83
Capital expenditure
0
0.09
0.16
Free cash flow
-1.06
1.32
0.99
Equity raised
1.7
2.27
2.15
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
5.43
1.87
0.69
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.06
5.46
3.84
