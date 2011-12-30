iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhagyodaya Infrastructure Development Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.96
(4.98%)
Dec 30, 2011

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0.83

7.1

12.45

18.51

yoy growth (%)

-88.31

-42.92

-32.74

Raw materials

1.82

3.19

0.46

-3.27

As % of sales

220.26

44.93

3.7

17.69

Employee costs

-0.8

-1.7

-2.41

-3.12

As % of sales

96.97

23.91

19.41

16.86

Other costs

-1.87

-6.45

-7.54

-10.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

225.57

90.86

60.61

55.78

Operating profit

-0.01

2.14

2.94

1.78

OPM

-2.28

30.14

23.68

9.65

Depreciation

-1.06

-1.21

-1.39

-1.03

Interest expense

-1.35

-1.34

-1.47

-0.72

Other income

0

0.01

0.04

0.04

Profit before tax

-2.43

-0.4

0.12

0.07

Taxes

0.73

0.11

-0.06

0

Tax rate

-30.08

-28.38

-50.3

-2.35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.7

-0.28

0.06

0.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.7

-0.28

0.06

0.07

yoy growth (%)

491.95

-566.5

-18.83

NPM

-204.89

-4.04

0.49

0.4

