Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.83
7.1
12.45
18.51
yoy growth (%)
-88.31
-42.92
-32.74
Raw materials
1.82
3.19
0.46
-3.27
As % of sales
220.26
44.93
3.7
17.69
Employee costs
-0.8
-1.7
-2.41
-3.12
As % of sales
96.97
23.91
19.41
16.86
Other costs
-1.87
-6.45
-7.54
-10.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
225.57
90.86
60.61
55.78
Operating profit
-0.01
2.14
2.94
1.78
OPM
-2.28
30.14
23.68
9.65
Depreciation
-1.06
-1.21
-1.39
-1.03
Interest expense
-1.35
-1.34
-1.47
-0.72
Other income
0
0.01
0.04
0.04
Profit before tax
-2.43
-0.4
0.12
0.07
Taxes
0.73
0.11
-0.06
0
Tax rate
-30.08
-28.38
-50.3
-2.35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.7
-0.28
0.06
0.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.7
-0.28
0.06
0.07
yoy growth (%)
491.95
-566.5
-18.83
NPM
-204.89
-4.04
0.49
0.4
