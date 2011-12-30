Bhagyodaya Infrastructure Development Ltd Management Discussions

Industrial Scenario

The year 2013-14 was not good for the real estate sector on account of weak macro economic conditions in the country as well as the uncertainties related to general elections. With the improvement in macro-economic conditions in the country, the real estate sector is expected to attain a gradual recovery. Sales of residential units are expected to pick up from the last quarter of FY 2014-15. As far as prices are concerned, downside risk has reduced considerably in metro-cities and in case of Tier II and Tier III cities, prices are likely to increase. The commercial sector volumes and prices are also expected to pick-up, but with a lag of one or two quarters. The various proposals announced in the manifesto of the new Government for this sector will aid in faster recovery of the sector.

Review of Company’s operation

During the year ended 31st March 2014, the income decreased to Rs. 83,10,131/- as compared to Rs. 7,12,11,135/- for the previous year in view of suspension of operations due to regulatory requirements. The Company has incurred net loss for the year Rs. 1,70,14,015/- as compared to net loss of Rs. 28,74,184/- in the previous year.

Your Company has all the projects in Mumbai and in view of delay in approvals the year in retrospect was subdued which impacted the business as also new projects showed a marked delay in launching.

The Outlook

With a stable Government at the centre, there is now more optimism in the country. As the new Government wants to focus on reviving growth, the interest rates are expected to decline in the near future. As per RBI data, the annual exposure of banks to home loans as a percentage of total non-food credit portfolio has remained almost stagnant in the range of 9.50% to 9.75% during FY 12 – FY 14 period. Deeper penetration of existing banks as well as upcoming banks will increase the exposure to home loans. With rapid land and infrastructure development as well as improved standard of living in Mumbai and Tier II and Tier III cities, housing demand is likely to increase more. The Government’s announcement to develop 100 smart cities will also provide new opportunities for the real estate sector.

Prevailing uncertainties on the global market the sentiments will remain cautious over the short term. Overall macro-economic conditions will keep investor sentiments at cautious levels, both in terms of FDI and FII. FDI inflows, which are currently muted because of the slowdown in the country’s GDP growth rate, will probably remain sluggish over the short term. However, as the Indian economy improve, foreign investors will gain confidence and India will become attractive among competing investment destinations.

Meanwhile, developers will continue to tackle the current liquidity crunch due to high interest rates and slow sales. We will see a slowdown in construction activity for the time being. However, as approval process improves, improving construction and sales will benefit developers who will focus on execution of their on-going project portfolios.

Opportunities

There is a huge housing shortage in mid-income and low-income group categories. The Government’s announcement to develop 100 smart cities will also provide new opportunities for the real estate sector. Even the new Government has a mandate of housing for all and in order to achieve this, it has allocated funds for cheaper credit to low cost housing. Such incentives for affordable housing projects will encourage more and more developers to undertake affordable housing projects. As far as prices are concerned, downside risk has reduced considerably in metro-cities and in case of Tier II and Tier III cities, prices are likely to increase, with the expected recovery in volumes. The commercial sector volumes and prices are also expected to pick-up, but with a lag of one or two quarters.

The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Bill, 2013, which will help both the developers and the buyers by instituting transparency and accountability, has been initiated. In this backdrop, the various measures undertaken by the new Government to give a boost to the real estate sector are likely to be seen. The Securities and Exchange Board of India issued draft regulations for Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) in October 2013. REITs will provide a new funding option for the developers, investors will get access to income-generating real estate assets and there will be transparency in terms of pricing.

The improvement in macro-economic conditions in the country, the real estate sector is expected to attain a gradual recovery. The various proposals announced in the manifesto of new Government for this sector as well as the finalization of various policy initiatives taken for this sector will aid in faster recovery of the sector.

Transport projects viz. metro rail, etc will give boost to the real estate and your Company is also attempting for the benefit.

The real estate scenario in Mumbai has grown by leaps and bound over the past few years with top notch investors across the world flocking the city to invest in various residential and commercial properties. It seems that everyone wants a piece of this city for themselves.

Threats

The year 2013-14 was not good for the real estate sector on account of weak macro economic conditions and lower confidence levels in the country. Rising inflation combined with high borrowing rates as well as slow growth in income and job levels impacted the consumer spending. Continuance of these issues and the uncertainties related to general elections resulted in continuance of low consumer confidence. Banks’ reluctance to lend to the sluggish real estate sector and drying up of other sources of finance such as FDI and PE investments resulted in increase in cost of debt for the developers. On one hand, there was a steep hike in EMIs that the buyers had to bear and on the other hand there was an increase in costs of construction and debt for the developers.

High cost of borrowing has been a cause of concern for the developers. Granting of "industry status" to the real estate sector will help in quicker and cheaper financing for the developers.

On account of the subdued sentiment in FY 2013-14 and the cautious sentiment in Q1FY14-15, housing absorption showed negative growth and this resulted in high inventory levels.

Inventory levels have remained high in most of the key cities, with Mumbai market having one of the highest inventory levels. Burdened with the high inventory, developers offered various discounts and incentive schemes to increase the sales and there was a correction in prices in most of the cities. Commercial real estate was also affected during this period. The vacancy rates have increased and the rental prices have remained stable /reduced in most of the cities.

The real estate market in Mumbai has for long complained about the slow process of approvals. There are multiple no - objection certificates that are required from the environment ministry, CRZ, high – rise Committee and the municipal corporation to clear a project plan and the process are tedious. Approvals have been slow since the last 2-3 years, which is not infusing any new construction activity and fresh supply in the market.

Inflationary pressures, rising commodity prices and material costs are the cause of concern, however, RBI and other authorities are taking appropriate measures to curb the inflation.

Risk Mitigation

The Company is committed to delivery of projects in a timely manner. The progress on our key business parameters continues at a reasonable pace, The Company continues to consolidate its position in the right growth path by avoiding project delay where ever possible and curtail / control on costs while it will take some time to get momentum considering current situation. The company has a strong management team with significant experience, knowledge and execution capability.

Internal Control System and their adequacy

The Company has a policy of reviewing and if necessary, revising its systems and procedure to ensure controls at appropriate levels. All operating parameters are periodically monitored and strengthened.

Review of internal audit system and compliance of the accounting standards prescribed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India by an independent audit committee. Generation of periodic management reports to monitor the statutory and other compliance. The management continuously reviews the internal control systems and procedures for the efficient conduct of the Company’s business. The Company adheres to the prescribed guidelines with respect to the transactions, financial reporting and ensures that all its assets are safeguarded and protected against losses. Internal Control Systems are implemented to safeguard the Company’s assets from loss or damage, to keep constant check on the cost structure, to prevent revenue leakages, to provide adequate financial and accounting controls and implement accounting standards.

Human Resources and Industrial Relations

Human beings are the most important assets of any organization. HR policies play important role in the growth of an organization. The Company always endeavours to keep work place and working environment cheerful. The Company has implemented various welfare schemes statutorily or voluntarily such as accident / health insurance medical check-up, free hygienic labour camp with all facilities, free food at work place and it follows good HR practices.

It is true that organization maintains its most valued assets not only by offering handsome compensation, but by appreciation. The Company offers an environment where employees feel they are listened, recognized and appreciated.

Training is another important factor. To upgrade the knowledge of the employees and motivate them, the Company arranges training programmes on periodic basis covering areas such as team work, motivation, leadership development, soft skill development, health and many more. Industrial Relations continued to be cordial during the year resulting in constant co-operation by all the employees in day-to-day work and implementing policies of the Company.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report relating to the Companys objectives, projections, outlook, expectations, estimates, etc. may constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may differ from such expectations, projections, etc. whether express or implied. Several factors could make significant difference to the Companys operations. These include climatic conditions and economic conditions affecting demand and supply, government regulations and taxation, natural calamities, etc. over which Company does not have any control.