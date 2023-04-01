TO THE MEMBERS OF BHALCHANDRAM CLOTHING LIMITED REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of BHALCHANDRAM CLOTHING LIMITED ("The Company "), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit & Loss Account, statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting standards prescribed U/s 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, Statement of Profit and Loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the financial statement in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of Ethics issued by the ICAI together with the independent requirement that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules made there under and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises of the information included in the management discussion and analysis, Boards report including Annexure to the Boards Report, corporate governance and shareholders information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statement, our responsibility is to read the other information and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statement or other information obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appear to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report the facts. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position ,financial performance and cash flow of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities, selection and application of the appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies, making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that we were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the

Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has realistic no alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is high level assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of theses standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: ? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omission, misrepresentations or the override of internal control. ? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. ? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statement or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern. ? Evaluate the overall presentation structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulations precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communications.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act 2013, we give in the Annexure I a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required under provisions of section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books. c. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit & Loss and cash flow Statement dealt with by this report is in agreement with the books of account. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on

March,31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act. f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such refer to our separate report in Annexure II; g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rules 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which have material impact on its financial position in its financial statements except reported in Note 23 in notes to accounts of Financial Statement.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts that require provision under any law or accounting standards for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which are required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year.

ANNEXURES I TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure referred to in paragraph 3 of the Auditors Report to the Members of BHALCHANDRAM CLOTHING LIMITED on accounts for the year ended 31st March 2024.

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

1. In respect of Fixed Assets:

a) The Company does not have any Fixed Assets. Hence, this clause is not applicable.

2. In respect of Inventories:

a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

3. The company has granted interest free unsecured loans recoverable on demand to companies covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act in respect of which:

a) The Interest free unsecured loan given without stipulation of repayment so we are unable to comment on whether it is prima facie prejudicial to the Companys interest or not

b) The schedule of repayment of principal has not been stipulated.

c) Loans are recoverable on demand hence question of overdue does not arise.

d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date as there is no stipulation for repayment.

e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) The Company has granted unsecured interest free loan repayable on demand and without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Details of loan granted are as below:

Loan to Related Parties Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Opening Balance Outstanding as on 01.04.2023 47.00 Aggregate amount of loan granted to company during the year. 0.00 Repayment received from related party 1.20 Balance Outstanding as at the year-end 31.03.24 45.80

It is informed that the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

5. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provision of section 185 and 186 of companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security.

6. During the year no deposits from the public have been accepted by the Company, falling in the purview of Section 73 to 76 or any other provision of the Companies Act, 2013.

7. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

8. In respect of statutory dues:

(b) In our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State

Insurance, Income Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund,

Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) There are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of any disputes.

9. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

10. In respect of borrowings:

a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not raised any short-term funds during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

11. In respect of issue of shares: a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

12. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material fraud on or by the officer of company has been noticed or reported during year.

13. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company accordingly provision of this clause is not applicable.

14. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013, the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards;

15. In respect of internal control:

a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. b) The company has formal system of annual Internal Audit which is effective looking to the size of the company.

16. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

17. In respect of registration as Non-Banking Finance Company:

a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

18. The company has incurred cash losses of Rs (3,34,787)/- in FY 23-24 & Rs (5,89,546)/- in FY 22-23.

19. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

20. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

21. In respect of Corporate Social Responsibility:

The compliance of Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable to the company as per subsection (1) of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

22. Since, Consolidation of Financial Statements are not applicable to the company.

Hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

Annexure II

Independent Auditors report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

In conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of BHALCHANDRAM CLOTHING LIMITED ("the Company") as on and for the year ended 31 March 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting (IFCoFR) of the company as on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the criteria being specified by the management. These responsibilities includes design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively, for ensuring orderly and efficient conduct of the companys business including adherence to companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys IFCoFR based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of IFCoFR, and the Guidance Note on Audit of

Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the

ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate IFCoFR were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the IFCoFR and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of IFCoFR included obtaining an understanding of IFCoFR, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including assessment of risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys IFCoFR.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys IFCoFR is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys IFCoFR includes those policies and procedures that: Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the management and directors of the company; and Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of IFCoFR, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the IFCoFR to future periods are subject to the risk that IFCoFR may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the criteria being specified by management.