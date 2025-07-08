Sector
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.56
0.56
0.56
0.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.36
1.1
0.22
3.27
Net Worth
2.92
1.66
0.78
3.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.05
13.72
0.85
3.77
yoy growth (%)
-85.01
1,505.12
-77.34
-57.18
Raw materials
-1.78
-12.72
-0.84
-3.66
As % of sales
86.58
92.69
98.5
96.98
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.35
1.69
-0.09
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.39
0
0
Working capital
-4.08
13.47
-1.69
-3.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-85.01
1,505.12
-77.34
-57.18
Op profit growth
-500.05
-523.26
40.63
-235.28
EBIT growth
-188.45
-2,172.49
-220.7
-50.13
Net profit growth
-280.86
-1,500.34
-987.57
-87.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Managing Director
Ujwal Rambilas Lahoti
Executive Director
Umesh Rambilas Lahoti
Independent Director
Prakash Ramchandra Bang
Independent Director
Mahesh Murlidhar Bhattad
Independent Director
Meghna V Panchal
Director
Aadhitiya Ujwal Lahoti
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sunil Kumar Patel
2201 Nana Chowk,
Dhavalgiri August Kranti Marg,
Maharashtra - 400036
Tel: 91-22-40500100
Website: -
Email: investor@bhalchandram.com
C-13 Pannalal Silk,
Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,
Mumbai - 400 078
Tel: 91-022-25963838
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in
